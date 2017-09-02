Whirlwind Weekend Lands Jacoby Brissett With Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — Jacoby Brissett didn’t really have any time to process what had just happened.



One day, he’s traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The next day, he’s meeting new teammates and beginning to dive into the playbook. Then he finds himself taking part in his first practice with his new team, which opens up its season in just six days.



Oh, and he’s the Colts’ new backup quarterback, too.



Talk about a whirlwind weekend.



“It was just off to the next place, and you’re going to have to be ready,” Brissett told reporters with a smile on Monday.



In Indianapolis, Brissett will immediately play a role as the team’s No. 2 quarterback behind Scott Tolzien , who will get the start Sunday in the Colts’ season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.



How do you even begin to prepare yourself for such hefty responsibilities — learning a good chunk of a brand new playbook, all the while being one play away from being inserted into Sunday’s game — in such a short time?



“You just have to continue to learn and grow,” Brissett said. “Definitely just diving into the playbook headfirst and asking questions along (the way) and just being ready to do whatever I have to do. Understand that it’s a process and just take it day-by-day, and when we get to Sunday, we’ll worry about Sunday.”



That’s an approach Brissett said he had to learn while in New England, and it paid dividends almost immediately into his rookie season. After the team learned Brady would be suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season, Garoppolo became the starter at quarterback and Brissett moved into the backup role.



But just two weeks into the season, Garoppolo suffered a shoulder injury in a game against the Miami Dolphins, and there Brissett was, pressed into starting duty. And in his first-career start the next week, his Patriots would shut out the Houston Texans, 27-0; and though his second start wasn’t as successful — New England fell to the Buffalo Bills, 16-0, before Brady’s return the following week — many across the league saw just how much moxy the Patriots had in their then-rookie quarterback.



And while Colts general manager Chris Ballard said the team wasn’t necessarily looking to move wide receiver Phillip Dorsett — the team’s first-round pick in 2015 — the thought of getting a young quarterback of Brissett’s caliber was too good of an offer to pass up on Saturday.



“When the Jacoby situation came up, we thought we had a chance to acquire a young quarterback that we have under contract for three years that’s going to be a very good No. 2 quarterback that you can win with when he has to play,” Ballard said.



So when Andrew Luck is able to resume his duties as the Colts’ No. 1 quarterback, that means Tolzien and Brissett will be competing to be his backup.



“It’s Tolzien’s job (now) because Brissett has got to get up to speed,” Ballard said. “But I like, and we like, Jacoby Brissett and we think he does have upside and we think it’s going to get us some competition at the position.”



Which is just fine for Brissett, who has barely had any time to even think about where to live, let alone where he fits on his new team’s depth chart.



“It’s been an interesting couple days,” he said, “but (I’m) excited for the opportunity and just looking forward to it.”



