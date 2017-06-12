News

Which Colts Landed On The ‘Top 200 Fantasy Players’ List?

Posted 18 hours ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Contributor

Intro: The high-powered Indianapolis Colts offense translates into more than a bunch of points on the scoreboard. See which Colts players landed on NFL.com’s “Top 200 Fantasy Players” of 2017 list.

INDIANAPOLIS — Are you one of those ultimate fans that want to get as many Indianapolis Colts players into your fantasy lineup as possible?

Well then, listen up.

While the more advanced fantasy football players would probably want to take a look at these Colts breakout players, sleepers, deep sleepers and “stash-worthy all-stars,” NFL.com’s fantasy gurus are back with their Top 200 (or Top 100, for most) lists for the upcoming season.

The consensus? Get T.Y. Hilton in your lineup — like, yesterday. The reigning NFL receiving yards champ is easily considered one of the Top 10, and in most cases a Top 7, fantasy wide receiver going into this season.

And, of course, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is considered one of the top few at his position in fantasy once you start looking for a signal caller after all the good running backs and wide receivers are gone.

But a few other Indy players, not surprisingly, are also considered among the top fantasy picks for 2017, guys like starting running back Frank Gore and No. 2 wide receiver (and touchdown machine) Donte Moncrief.

And even the team’s No. 2 and likely No. 3 running backs, Robert Turbin and rookie Marlon Mack, are getting a little fantasy love.

So let’s take a look at where these Colts players fall on these various lists:

Michael Fabiano (only one to do a Top 200 list):
• No. 18: T.Y. Hilton, WR 9, IND

• No. 52: Andrew Luck, QB 4, IND

• No. 53: Frank Gore, RB 21, IND

• No. 65: Donte Moncrief, WR 29, IND

• No. 188: Robert Turbin, RB 69, IND


James Koh:
• No. 17: T.Y. Hilton, WR 10, IND

• No. 42: Donte Moncrief, WR 21, IND

• No. 65: Frank Gore, RB 27, IND

• No. 71: Andrew Luck, QB 5, IND

• No. 92: Marlon Mack, RB 37, IND


Marcas Grant:
• No. 12: T.Y. Hilton, WR 7, IND

• No. 21: Andrew Luck, QB 2, IND

• No. 54: Frank Gore, RB 18, IND

• No. 56: Donte Moncrief, WR 23, IND


Alex Gelhar:
• No. 14: T.Y. Hilton, WR 7, IND

• No. 58: Frank Gore, RB 26, IND

• No. 68: Andrew Luck, QB 3, IND

• No. 71: Donte Moncrief, WR 33, IND


Adam Rank:
• No. 15: T.Y. Hilton, WR 10, IND

• No. 42: Donte Moncrief, WR 20, IND

• No. 47: Andrew Luck, QB 4, IND

• No. 68: Frank Gore, RB 28, IND




