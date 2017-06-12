Which Colts Landed On The ‘Top 200 Fantasy Players’ List?

Are you one of those ultimate fans that want to get as many Indianapolis Colts players into your fantasy lineup as possible?Well then, listen up.While the more advanced fantasy football players would probably want to take a look at these Colts breakout players, sleepers, deep sleepers and “stash-worthy all-stars,” NFL.com’s fantasy gurus are back with their Top 200 (or Top 100, for most) lists for the upcoming season.The consensus? Getin your lineup — like, yesterday. The reigning NFL receiving yards champ is easily considered one of the Top 10, and in most cases a Top 7, fantasy wide receiver going into this season.And, of course, Colts quarterbackis considered one of the top few at his position in fantasy once you start looking for a signal caller after all the good running backs and wide receivers are gone.But a few other Indy players, not surprisingly, are also considered among the top fantasy picks for 2017, guys like starting running backand No. 2 wide receiver (and touchdown machine)And even the team’s No. 2 and likely No. 3 running backs,and rookie, are getting a little fantasy love.So let’s take a look at where these Colts players fall on these various lists:• No. 18: T.Y. Hilton, WR 9, IND• No. 52: Andrew Luck, QB 4, IND• No. 53: Frank Gore, RB 21, IND• No. 65: Donte Moncrief, WR 29, IND• No. 188: Robert Turbin, RB 69, IND• No. 17: T.Y. Hilton, WR 10, IND• No. 42: Donte Moncrief, WR 21, IND• No. 65: Frank Gore, RB 27, IND• No. 71: Andrew Luck, QB 5, IND• No. 92: Marlon Mack, RB 37, IND• No. 12: T.Y. Hilton, WR 7, IND• No. 21: Andrew Luck, QB 2, IND• No. 54: Frank Gore, RB 18, IND• No. 56: Donte Moncrief, WR 23, IND• No. 14: T.Y. Hilton, WR 7, IND• No. 58: Frank Gore, RB 26, IND• No. 68: Andrew Luck, QB 3, IND• No. 71: Donte Moncrief, WR 33, IND• No. 15: T.Y. Hilton, WR 10, IND• No. 42: Donte Moncrief, WR 20, IND• No. 47: Andrew Luck, QB 4, IND• No. 68: Frank Gore, RB 28, INDThe analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.