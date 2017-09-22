Weeklong Celebration For Peyton Manning

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are inviting their fans to be a part of a weeklong celebration of Peyton Manning next week, including the unveiling of his statue outside Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, October 7, and the retirement of his jersey during halftime of their October 8 game vs. the 49ers. Details on these events and other ways for fans to join in on the celebration are included below. In addition, the Colts Pro Shop has a variety of Peyton Manning commemorative items available for fans to purchase in-store and online at ColtsProShop.com.



LETTERS TO PEYTON



Earlier this year, the Colts launched the “Letters to Peyton” campaign to give fans the opportunity to show their appreciation for Peyton Manning by writing letters* of support and thanks. Letters are being accepted through October 8 can be submitted online at colts.com/Peyton, posted on social media using #ThankYouPeyton, or dropped off at participating Indiana Papa John’s locations or the Colts Pro Shop in Lucas Oil Stadium. Letters can also be mailed to: Indianapolis Colts, Attn: Letters to Peyton, PO Box 53012, Indianapolis, IN 46253.



*Providing a submission constitutes participant’s assignment to the Indianapolis Colts of all rights, title and interest in the submission and grants the Colts the right to publish and modify the submission. Important terms and conditions of participation are available at www.colts.com/Peyton



COMMEMORATIVE POSTERS (OCTOBER 3)



Beginning October 3, a limited number of commemorative Peyton Manning posters will be available at participating Indiana Papa John’s locations. Visit colts.com/Peyton for a list of participating stores. There is a limit of one poster per customer. The posters will also be available to fans who attend the statue unveiling ceremony on Saturday, October 7, at Lucas Oil Stadium, while supplies last.



LIVE STATUE (OCTOBER 6 & 7)



The Colts have teamed up with world-renowned artist and performer Robert Shangle, to create a live bronze statue of Peyton Manning for fans to take photos with around Downtown Indianapolis on Friday, October 6, and at the statue unveiling ceremony on Saturday, October 7. Visit colts.com/Peyton in the coming days for a detailed schedule and list of locations. To learn more about the artist, visit LiveStatue.com.



STATUE UNVEILING CEREMONY (OCTOBER 7)



On Saturday, October 7, at 3 p.m., the Indianapolis Colts will host a special ceremony to unveil a statue of Peyton Manning outside the north end of Lucas Oil Stadium. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Gates open at 12 p.m. (located at the corner of Capitol and South streets). Event Details Here



RING OF HONOR INDUCTION & JERSEY RETIREMENT (OCTOBER 8)



The Indianapolis Colts will conclude the weeklong celebration of Peyton by inducting him into their Ring of Honor and retiring his jersey during halftime of the 49ers game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, October 8. Fans must have a game ticket in order to attend. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.