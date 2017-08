Featuring keynote speaker Tony Dungy and special guest Roger Goodell. The program begins at 1:30 p.m. and will be streamed on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app and Facebook.com/Colts





Tony Dungy, former Colts head coach and current studio analyst for Football Night in America, is the event's keynote speaker and will be joined by special guest Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner.