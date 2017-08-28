WATCH LIVE: Bengals @ Colts

The Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals go head-to-head tonight at Lucas Oil Stadium - kicking off at 7:00 p.m.

Here’s how you can watch/listen to the game locally:

TV: The game will be broadcast by WXIN (Fox59) with Matt Taylor, Rick Venturi and Caroline Cann calling the game.

Radio: WFNI (ESPN 107.5 AM, 1070 The Fan) and WLHK (97.1 HANK FM) will provide radio coverage of the matchup. The Voice of the Colts, Bob Lamey, will cover play-by-play with color analyst Jim Sorgi and sideline reporter Matt Taylor.





