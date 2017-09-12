Vote Malik Hooker For NFL Rookie Of The Week

Indianapolis Colts safety
And Colts fans can help Hooker bring home the award.
Simply go to www.nfl.com/voting/rookies and select the check next to Hooker’s name as many times as you can until 3 p.m. ET on Friday.
In his first-career start on Sunday, Hooker nabbed his first-ever NFL interception, picking off a Carson Palmer pass at the Indianapolis three-yard line late in the second quarter and returning it 32 yards.
The Ohio State product also added two tackles and a pass defensed in the Colts’ 16-13 overtime loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.