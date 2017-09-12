News

Vote Malik Hooker For NFL Rookie Of The Week

Posted 30 minutes ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Writer

Intro: Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker has been named a nominee for the NFL Rookie of the Week award. Fans can vote for Hooker through 3 p.m. on Friday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Make a big play, be nominated for a big award.

Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker has been named a nominee for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week award for his performance on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

And Colts fans can help Hooker bring home the award.

Simply go to www.nfl.com/voting/rookies and select the check next to Hooker’s name as many times as you can until 3 p.m. ET on Friday.

In his first-career start on Sunday, Hooker nabbed his first-ever NFL interception, picking off a Carson Palmer pass at the Indianapolis three-yard line late in the second quarter and returning it 32 yards.

The Ohio State product also added two tackles and a pass defensed in the Colts’ 16-13 overtime loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.


