Vote Malik Hooker For NFL Rookie Of The Week

Make a big play, be nominated for a big award.Indianapolis Colts safetyhas been named a nominee for the NFL’s Rookie of the Week award for his performance on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.And Colts fans can help Hooker bring home the award.Simply go to www.nfl.com/voting/rookies and select the check next to Hooker’s name as many times as you can until 3 p.m. ET on Friday.In his first-career start on Sunday, Hooker nabbed his first-ever NFL interception, picking off a Carson Palmer pass at the Indianapolis three-yard line late in the second quarter and returning it 32 yards.The Ohio State product also added two tackles and a pass defensed in the Colts’ 16-13 overtime loss at Lucas Oil Stadium.