Vontae Davis To Seek Another Opinion On Groin Injury

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Monday that Vontae Davis will seek another opinion on a groin injury suffered in Saturday’s third preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Davis, the team’s top cornerback, suffered the injury in the second quarter of the Colts’ 19-15 victory at Heinz Field.



Prior to the game, Pagano said Davis, a nine-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowler, has had “probably his best camp that he’s had in a long time” this year.



“He’s come back in really good shape,” Pagano said. “He’s competing at a high level and he’s doing it on a consistent basis.”



Davis played 21 snaps in Saturday’s game. He finished second on the team with seven total tackles, including a tackle for a loss of three yards on a pass play from quarterback Landry Jones to wide receiver Martavis Bryant with just less than 13 minutes to go in the second quarter.



The Colts have several options at their disposal if Davis were to miss an extended amount of time:



• Fifth-year cornerback Rashaan Melvin was the other starter at cornerback in Saturday’s game, and he finished with two tackles and a pass defensed in 35 total snaps played. Melvin played in 15 games for the Colts last season, starting nine, and finished with 58 tackles (one for a loss), seven passes defensed and two forced fumbles.



• 2017 fifth-round pick Nate Hairston has eight tackles (one for a loss) in all this preseason, six of which he collected Saturday against the Steelers. Hairston played 26 snaps in the game.



• 2017 second-round pick Quincy Wilson , who missed Saturday’s game with an injury, returned to practice on Monday, Pagano said. Wilson played in the first two preseason games against the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys, collecting four tackles and a pass defensed.



• Veterans Chris Culliver and Corey White were signed by the Colts last week, and between the two of them have played in a combined 118 NFL games with 50 starts. Culliver played 34 snaps with the defense in his Colts debut on Saturday, and had three tackles and two passes defensed. White, meanwhile, played 27 snaps and also had three tackles against the Steelers.



• Second-year cornerback Chris Milton , who played in six games with one start last season with the Colts, had an interception to go along with three tackles and two passes defensed Saturday in Pittsburgh.



• T.J. Green , who was selected in the second round out of Clemson last year as a safety, has also been making a transition over to cornerback the past couple weeks, and has played the position in the team’s last two preseason games against the Cowboys and the Steelers.



• Others fighting for roster spots at the cornerback position include Dante Blackmon and Tyvis Powell .



Colts defensive coordinator Ted Monachino said he thought the team was “deep” and “competing” at cornerback last week.



“That depth chart is fluid almost on a daily basis and it’s because the guy that practices best the day before needs to get more reps,” Monachino said. “Where we are at the corner position is we’re not settled by any stretch, but we are finding guys that can go in and compete at this level. We’re going to keep working those guys and see when we can play man, when we have to play zone and what they do best. That’s how we’ll try to use them.”