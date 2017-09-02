Video Highlights: Matt Jones

INDIANAPOLIS — When Matt Jones is on, he’s on.



The Indianapolis Colts hope to see that come to fruition sooner rather than later.



The Colts on Sunday claimed five players off waivers, including Jones, the big (6-foot-2, 239 pounds) and fast Florida product that spent the first two years of his career with the Washington Redskins.



Jones swapped carries his rookie year with then-starter Alfred Morris, and showed flashes of being a major versatile threat out of the backfield in 13 games played, running for 490 yards and three touchdowns and logging 304 receiving yards and another score through the air.



In just his second NFL game, Jones ran the ball 19 times for 123 yards with two touchdowns against the St. Louis Rams; eight weeks later, he was a star in the passing game, catching three passes for 131 yards with a 78-yard touchdown reception against the New Orleans Saints.



The following season, Jones was the Redskins’ featured back for the first half of the season, running the ball 99 times for 460 yards and three touchdowns in the team’s first seven games, all starts. Included in those totals were a 22-carry, 117-yard performance Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, and a 16-carry, 135-yard outing Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles.



But a knee injury, as well as the emergence of Rob Kelley, would result in Jones missing the rest of the 2016 season.



Jones is the fourth running back on the Colts’ roster heading into Monday’s first practice of the regular season, joining Frank Gore , Robert Turbin and rookie Marlon Mack .



So what flavor does Jones bring to that group? Check out some of his career highlights:



