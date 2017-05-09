Video Highlights: Josh Boyd

The Indianapolis Colts’ defensive makeover continues.The team on Friday announced the signing of free agent defensive tackle, while it also announced it had waived outside linebacker Curt Maggitt with an injury settlement.Boyd, 27, becomes the latest in a long line of additions to the Colts’ defense under new general manager Chris Ballard, who has utilized free agency mostly to shore up the defensive front, while using the draft to address the secondary.Boyd is the fourth free agent added to the interior of the Indianapolis defensive line this offseason, joiningandAt 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, Boyd certainly knows how to be a role player on a talented defensive line, as he spent the first three seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, who selected him in the fifth round (167th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.With Green Bay, Boyd played in 26 games with four starts from 2013 to 2015, accumulating 43 total tackles and one pass defensed. He also has postseason experience, having played in three playoff games — with one start — and tallying two tackles.Boyd comes to Indianapolis hoping to shake the injury bug. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury after playing just two games in the 2015 season, and he was out of football in 2016 after being waived by Green Bay last May.As the Colts’ roster currently stands, Boyd is the seventh defensive tackle hoping to earn a spot come Week 1, when the team opens up the 2017 season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. Others at the position include Hankins,and rookie. Last season, Indianapolis had four defensive tackles — Parry, Ridgeway, Anderson and McGill — on its Week 1 roster.So as Boyd gets accustomed to the Circle City, let’s check out some of his career highlights:The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.