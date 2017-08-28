Video Highlights: Jacoby Brissett

INDIANAPOLIS — Many were scratching their heads when the New England Patriots, of all teams, selected Jacoby Brissett in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.



While Tom Brady was, of course, well-established as their starter, the Patriots had been grooming the talented Jimmy Garoppolo to be their quarterback of the future, as well as someone who could step onto the field and competently run the offense should anything ever happen to Brady.



So while Brissett had displayed obvious NFL talent in two seasons as the starter at North Carolina State, as well as in the NFL Scouting Combine earlier that year, many outsiders wondered why the Patriots would take on yet another young player at the quarterback position. Sure, it would be great competition for a guy like Garoppolo, but how much could Brissett really develop with limited practice reps and being inactive every Sunday?



It didn’t take long for those questions to be answered.



When Brady was suspended to start the 2016 season, the team, as planned, turned to Garoppolo to run the offense. But just two games in, Garoppolo suffered a shoulder injury against the Miami Dolphins, giving Brissett a chance to show what he could do.



He would start the next two games for New England, leading the Patriots to a 27-0 victory in his first-career start against the Houston Texans, and then falling to the Buffalo Bills, 16-0, before Brady returned to the lineup. In three games total, Brissett completed 34-of-55 passes (61.8 percent) for 400 yards, and also ran the ball 16 times for 83 yards (5.2 avg.) with a touchdown.



A thumb injury eventually put Brissett on IR for most of October and November, and although he would be brought back to the active roster by mid-December, he was inactive for the team’s final two regular season games, as well as its run through the playoffs, including the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl LI.



Brissett’s talents obviously piqued the interest of the Indianapolis Colts, who decided to trade wide receiver, and former first-round pick, Phillip Dorsett to New England in exchange for the 6-foot-4, 235-pound West Palm Beach, Fla., native on Saturday.



So what did general manager Chris Ballard and his staff see when they threw on Brissett’s game film and decided to make the trade? Let’s take a look at some of his career highlights:



