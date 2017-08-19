Video Highlights: Chris Culliver

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday brought in two veterans — Chris Culliver and Corey White — to add more depth and competition to the cornerback position with just a couple weeks to go until the start of the regular season.



Culliver, 29, comes to the Colts with something to prove after he was never able to get onto the field last season with the Miami Dolphins as he recovered from knee injuries suffered the previous season as a member of the Washington Redskins.



Prior to his stint in D.C., however, Culliver was coming off a career year with the San Francisco 49ers, who picked the South Carolina product in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In 2015, Culliver picked off four passes and also had 45 tackles and a forced fumble.



In all, Culliver has played in 52 career games with 26 starts and has totaled 137 tackles, seven interceptions, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.



Culliver also has significant postseason experience, having played in five playoffs games (with two starts) and registering 21 tackles, four passes defensed and an interception of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the 2012 NFC Championship Game.



So what exactly does the film show on Culliver? Let’s take a look at some of his career highlights over the years:



