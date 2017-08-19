News

Link
Print
RSS

Video Highlights: Chris Culliver

Posted 2 hours ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Writer

Intro: The Indianapolis Colts on Monday announced the signing of veteran cornerback Chris Culliver. Check out some of Culliver’s top highlights over his career.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday brought in two veterans — Chris Culliver and Corey White — to add more depth and competition to the cornerback position with just a couple weeks to go until the start of the regular season.

Culliver, 29, comes to the Colts with something to prove after he was never able to get onto the field last season with the Miami Dolphins as he recovered from knee injuries suffered the previous season as a member of the Washington Redskins.

Prior to his stint in D.C., however, Culliver was coming off a career year with the San Francisco 49ers, who picked the South Carolina product in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. In 2015, Culliver picked off four passes and also had 45 tackles and a forced fumble.

In all, Culliver has played in 52 career games with 26 starts and has totaled 137 tackles, seven interceptions, 34 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Culliver also has significant postseason experience, having played in five playoffs games (with two starts) and registering 21 tackles, four passes defensed and an interception of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in the 2012 NFC Championship Game.

So what exactly does the film show on Culliver? Let’s take a look at some of his career highlights over the years:

 

 

 

 

The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.

Hot Articles on Colts.com

  • First Impressions: Colts Fall To Cowboys

    First Impressions: Colts Fall To Cowboys

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Aug 19, 2017

    Intro: Colts.com’s Andrew Walker takes a closer look at Saturday evening’s 2017 preseason Week 2 game for the Indianapolis Colts against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

  • Ryan Kelly To Undergo Foot Surgery; Will Miss Start Of Season

    Ryan Kelly To Undergo Foot Surgery; Will Miss Start Of Season

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Aug 17, 2017

    Intro: Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Thursday that starting center Ryan Kelly will undergo foot surgery and will miss the start of the 2017 regular season.

  • Five Things Learned: Colts/Cowboys

    Five Things Learned: Colts/Cowboys

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Aug 20, 2017

    Intro: What were the main takeaways from Saturday’s 2017 Indianapolis Colts preseason Week 2 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys? Here are Five Things Learned, presented by McDonald’s.

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »