Two Colts Preseason Games To Air Live On NFL Network

Posted 4 hours ago

Kevin Bowen Colts.com Writer About Kevin

Intro: The Colts will have some national appeal to half of their preseason schedule in 2017. Two of the team’s four preseason games will air live on NFL Network.


INDIANAPOLIS – Those outside the Indianapolis’ TV market will still have two chances to see the Colts this preseason.

On Monday, the NFL Network announced that two of the Colts’ four preseason games will be part of their live broadcasts in 2017.

The two games that will air live on NFL Network are:

  • Sunday, August 13 (1:30 pm): Detroit

  • Saturday, August 19 (7:00 pm): at Dallas


All four of the Colts' preseason games will air locally on FOX 59. The two national broadcasts will come in the first two weeks of the preseason.

In hosting Detroit to start the preseason, the Colts will see former head coach Jim Caldwell’s team for the second time in the last year. The Lions beat the Colts, 39-35, in last year’s regular season opener, also at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Lions and Colts will have joint practices together in Indianapolis on the Thursday and Friday leading up to this year's preseason opener.

The trip to Dallas will come in Week Two of the preseason. The Colts last played Dallas in Week 16 of the 2014 regular season.

Combining the preseason and regular season, the Colts will have a total of five nationally televised games in 2017.

Here’s the 2017 preseason schedule for the Colts.

  • Sunday, August 13, Detroit (1:30 pm, FOX 59 and NFL Network)

  • Saturday, August 19, at Dallas (7:00 pm, FOX 59 and NFL Network)

  • Saturday, August 26, at Pittsburgh (7:30 pm, FOX 59)

  • Thursday, August 31, Cincinnati (7:00 pm, FOX 59)

 



The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.

 

