Tarell Basham Becomes Final 2017 Colts Draft Pick To Sign Rookie Contract

Intro: The relatively short wait is over for the official contracts of the 2017 draft class. On Thursday afternoon, OLB-Tarell Basham became the final Colts’ draftee to sign his rookie contract.

INDIANAPOLIS – Eight drafted. Eight signed.



After Tarell Basham inked his rookie contract on Thursday afternoon, that was the final Colts’ 2017 draftee needing to sign his first NFL contract.



Basham was the team’s third-round pick out of Ohio University and will be looking to spark a pass rush void of a young rusher.



The entire 2017 draft class is now signed and will continue with the rest of the offseason program, as OTAs begin on Monday for the 90-man roster.









Basham, 6-4, 262 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the third round (80th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in 51 games (37 starts) at Ohio University where he was a four-year starter at defensive end and helped lead the Bobcats to three bowl game appearances and an appearance in the 2016 Mid-American Conference Championship Game. Basham finished his career with 158 tackles (81 solo), 41.5 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks, six passes defensed, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He set school records for career sacks (29.5) and sacks in a single season (11.5 in 2016).



In 2016, Basham was named the 2016 MAC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the conference with 11.5 sacks. He started all 14 games for the MAC East Division champion Bobcats and earned First Team MAC honors after tallying 50 tackles (30 solo), 16.0 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Basham started 11 games in 2015 and compiled 43 tackles (20 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one pass defensed. He led the team in sacks and quarterback hurries (11). In 2014, Basham saw action in all 12 games (seven starts) and registered 33 tackles (15 solo), 6.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. As a true freshman in 2013, he appeared in 13 games (five starts) and totaled 32 tackles (16 solo), 9.5 tackles for loss, one pass defensed and two forced fumbles. Basham recorded a team-high 7.5 sacks, which tied for fifth on the program’s all-time single season sack list.











