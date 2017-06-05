T.Y. Hilton Was NFL’s Top Deep Threat In 2016

Hilton so far has amassed 5,861 career receiving yards, a number that ranks him ninth in NFL history over the first five years of a career. He’s currently outpacing current Colts Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison (5,554 receiving yards through five seasons) and future Hall of Famer Reggie Wayne (4,164) in that category, and very few others' names — Jerry Rice and Randy Moss among them — were able to start their careers even better than this Florida International product.
But in 2016, Hilton took advantage of the deep ball, especially, to lead the NFL with a career-best 1,448 receiving yards.
In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Hilton was the top deep threat in the entire league last season, as his 51.5 percent deep pass catch rate — numbers based on targets of 20 yards or more — was No. 1 over the likes of A.J. Green and DeSean Jackson (50 percent), Brandin Cooks (45.8 percent) and Rishard Matthews (44.0 percent):
Throwing it deep? You could do worse than T.Y. Hilton. pic.twitter.com/sIDuKlGnKZ— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 22, 2017
Hilton also played a huge role in the success of quarterback
The PFF Analysis Team dove even deeper into the numbers when looking at the Luck-to-Hilton connection deep down the field last season:
• Colts WR T.Y. Hilton recorded the most catches of more than 20 yards downfield in the NFL (17) last season.
• Indianapolis QB Andrew Luck tied Washington QB Kirk Cousins for the most completions on throws more than 20 yards downfield (39).
• Luck’s NFL QB rating was no lower than 92.0 when throwing to Hilton anywhere on the field beyond 20 yards.
• Only 68 of Hilton’s 528 deep receiving yards came after the catch.
• Hilton and Luck will be the top returning QB/WR teammates in deep-passing yards next season, with 1,689 combined yards.
If the Colts’ offensive line can continue improving at keeping Luck’s jersey clean each and every week, expect this trend to continue — and perhaps get even better — in 2017.
