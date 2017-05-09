T.Y. Hilton Ranked No. 61 On NFL’s Top 100 Players List

By Colts.com -

Intro: The Colts will unveil the statue of Peyton Manning on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. on the north plaza outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. The following day, Manning’s No. 18 jersey will be officially retired and he will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of the Colts Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 8.