THIRD QUARTER: Steelers Lead Colts, 15-13

The Colts (0-2) are coming off a 24-19 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday at AT&T Stadium, while the Steelers (2-0) are coming off a 17-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Here's a look at the major highlights as they happened in each quarter:
FIRST QUARTER
15:00: The Steelers won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. Running back Knile Davis would be a common theme early, pulling off runs of 10 and 11 yards, before the Colts' promising knack for earning takeaways came up once again. Outside linebacker
5:00: The Steelers get on the board with a 36-yard field goal by Chris Boswell. It was a long drive for Roethelisberger and Co. — 11 plays, 57 yards, 5:50 off the clock — but two huge plays in coverage by safety
0:00: At the end of the first quarter, the Colts lead the Steelers, 7-3.
SECOND QUARTER
14:12: A promising-looking second drive for the Colts ended abruptly when Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier picked off quarterback
11:34: After another Colts' defensive stop, Tolzien delivers again, this time with a nice pump fake and then toss over the top of the defense down the right sideline to
8:51: Farley, who had two big plays in coverage to stop an earlier Pittsburgh drive, comes in on the safety blitz and brings down Jones for a loss of eight on second down. Monachino said earlier in the week the defense needed to be creative in how it executed "productive" pass rushes — there's a perfect example. Nice design and execution. The Steelers would then be forced to punt.
7:40:
3:24: The Colts add three more with a 31-yard Vinatieri field goal to increase their lead to 13-3. But they could've had much more, as Morris was dealing on the drive, connecting on passes of 18 yards on third down to Dorsett, 14 yards on a screen play to running back
INJURY UPDATE: Cornerback
0:08: A 41-yard field goal from Boswell makes it 13-6, Indy lead. The Colts had several opportunities to close out the Steelers on third down, but their pass rush just couldn't get home and Pittsburgh would earn the valuable conversions.
0:00: At halftime, the Colts lead the Steelers, 13-6.
THIRD QUARTER
9:05: Not an ideal start for the second half for the Colts. With their backups now mostly in, their offense went three-and-out on their opening drive, while the defense allowed a 8-play, 63-yard drive that took 4:22 off the clock and culminated in a nice one-handed, 10-yard touchdown grab by Xavier Grimble. The extra point was no good, however, and the Colts continue to lead, 13-12.
1:33: The Colts' defense bent — it allowed two first-down conversions on separate 3rd and 10 plays — but didn't necessarily break in a long 12-play, 52-yard drive that ended in a 37-yard field goal, giving the Steelers their first lead of the night, 15-13. On 3rd and 9 from the Indianapolis 19-yard line, new Colts cornerback
0:00: At the end of the third quarter, the Steelers lead the Colts, 15-13.
