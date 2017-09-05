News

Snap Counts: Colts-Rams, Week 1

Posted 58 minutes ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Writer

Intro: The Indianapolis Colts and the Los Angeles Rams met up for their 2017 regular season opener Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. What were the snap counts for the Colts players in the matchup?

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts’ regular season underway, it’s time to take a look at the unofficial snap counts from Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Indianapolis fell in its opener, 46-9, and now hopes to get that bad taste out of its mouth with a good week of preparation for this Sunday’s home opener against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

But before we get there, let’s take a look at the Week 1 participation, courtesy of the NFL GSIS (Game Statistics & Information) folks:

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks:
- Scott Tolzien: 41 offense (82 percent)

- Jacoby Brissett: 9 offense (18 percent)

Running Backs:
- Frank Gore: 19 offense (38 percent)

- Marlon Mack: 17 offense (34 percent), 1 special teams (3 percent)

- Robert Turbin: 14 offense (28 percent), 10 special teams (29 percent)

Tight Ends:
- Jack Doyle: 46 offense (92 percent), 9 special teams (26 percent)

- Brandon Williams: 19 offense (38 percent), 11 special teams (31 percent)

- Darrell Daniels: 13 offense (26 percent), 4 special teams (11 percent)

Wide Receivers:
- Donte Moncrief: 45 offense (90 percent)

- T.Y. Hilton: 44 offense (88 percent)

- Kamar Aiken: 26 offense (52 percent), 13 special teams (37 percent)

- Quan Bray: 4 offense (8 percent), 14 special teams (40 percent)

- Matt Hazel: 3 offense (6 percent)

Offensive Linemen:
- Denzelle Good: 50 offense* (100 percent), 3 special teams (9 percent)

- Jeremy Vujnovich: 50 offense* (100 percent), 3 special teams (9 percent)

- Anthony Castonzo: 50 offense* (100 percent)

- Deyshawn Bond: 50 offense* (100 percent)

- Jack Mewhort: 40 offense (80 percent), 3 special teams (9 percent)

- Joe Haeg: 10 offense (20 percent), 3 special teams (9 percent)

- Adam Redmond: 9 special teams (26 percent)

- Le'Raven Clark: 3 special teams (9 percent)


DEFENSE

Defensive Linemen:
- Johnathan Hankins: 53 defense (82 percent)

- Al Woods: 38 defense (58 percent), 8 special teams (23 percent)

- Henry Anderson: 25 defense (38 percent), 11 special teams (31 percent)

- Margus Hunt: 20 defense (31 percent), 26 special teams (74 percent)

- Hassan Ridgeway: 19 defense (29 percent), 11 special teams (31 percent)

Linebackers:
- Jon Bostic: 65 defense* (100 percent), 12 special teams (34 percent)

- Antonio Morrison: 57 defense (88 percent), 16 special teams (46 percent)

- John Simon: 53 defense (82 percent), 16 special teams (46 percent)

- Jabaal Sheard: 50 defense (77 percent)

- Barkevious Mingo: 15 defense (23 percent), 24 special teams (69 percent)

- Tarell Basham: 15 defense (23 percent), 7 special teams (20 percent)

- Jeremiah George: 8 defense (12 percent), 21 special teams (60 percent)

- Anthony Walker: 8 special teams (23 percent)

Cornerbacks:
- T.J. Green: 62 defense (95 percent), 8 special teams (23 percent)

- Rashaan Melvin: 48 defense (74 percent), 7 special teams (20 percent)

- Nate Hairston: 40 defense (62 percent), 4 special teams (11 percent)

- Quincy Wilson: 17 defense (26 percent), 6 special teams (17 percent)

- Chris Milton: 32 special teams* (91 percent)

- Kenny Moore II: 20 special teams (57 percent)

Safeties:
- Darius Butler: 54 defense (83 percent)

- Matthias Farley: 46 defense (71 percent), 19 special teams (54 percent)

- Malik Hooker: 30 defense (46 percent), 18 special teams (51 percent)


SPECIAL TEAMERS
- Rigoberto Sanchez: 13 special teams (37 percent)

- Luke Rhodes: 9 special teams (26 percent)

- Adam Vinatieri: 3 special teams (9 percent)


DID NOT PLAY
- Quarterback Andrew Luck

- Cornerback Vontae Davis

- Cornerback Pierre Desir

- Guard Ian Silberman

- Center Ryan Kelly

- Wide receiver Chester Rogers

- Defensive tackle Grover Stewart

 

(*denotes most on team)


