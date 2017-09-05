Snap Counts: Colts-Rams, Week 1

INDIANAPOLIS — With the Indianapolis Colts’ regular season underway, it’s time to take a look at the unofficial snap counts from Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
Indianapolis fell in its opener, 46-9, and now hopes to get that bad taste out of its mouth with a good week of preparation for this Sunday’s home opener against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium.
But before we get there, let’s take a look at the Week 1 participation, courtesy of the NFL GSIS (Game Statistics & Information) folks:
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks:
- Scott Tolzien: 41 offense (82 percent)
- Jacoby Brissett: 9 offense (18 percent)
Running Backs:
- Frank Gore: 19 offense (38 percent)
- Marlon Mack: 17 offense (34 percent), 1 special teams (3 percent)
- Robert Turbin: 14 offense (28 percent), 10 special teams (29 percent)
Tight Ends:
- Jack Doyle: 46 offense (92 percent), 9 special teams (26 percent)
- Brandon Williams: 19 offense (38 percent), 11 special teams (31 percent)
- Darrell Daniels: 13 offense (26 percent), 4 special teams (11 percent)
Wide Receivers:
- Donte Moncrief: 45 offense (90 percent)
- T.Y. Hilton: 44 offense (88 percent)
- Kamar Aiken: 26 offense (52 percent), 13 special teams (37 percent)
- Quan Bray: 4 offense (8 percent), 14 special teams (40 percent)
- Matt Hazel: 3 offense (6 percent)
Offensive Linemen:
- Denzelle Good: 50 offense* (100 percent), 3 special teams (9 percent)
- Jeremy Vujnovich: 50 offense* (100 percent), 3 special teams (9 percent)
- Anthony Castonzo: 50 offense* (100 percent)
- Deyshawn Bond: 50 offense* (100 percent)
- Jack Mewhort: 40 offense (80 percent), 3 special teams (9 percent)
- Joe Haeg: 10 offense (20 percent), 3 special teams (9 percent)
- Adam Redmond: 9 special teams (26 percent)
- Le'Raven Clark: 3 special teams (9 percent)
DEFENSE
Defensive Linemen:
- Johnathan Hankins: 53 defense (82 percent)
- Al Woods: 38 defense (58 percent), 8 special teams (23 percent)
- Henry Anderson: 25 defense (38 percent), 11 special teams (31 percent)
- Margus Hunt: 20 defense (31 percent), 26 special teams (74 percent)
- Hassan Ridgeway: 19 defense (29 percent), 11 special teams (31 percent)
Linebackers:
- Jon Bostic: 65 defense* (100 percent), 12 special teams (34 percent)
- Antonio Morrison: 57 defense (88 percent), 16 special teams (46 percent)
- John Simon: 53 defense (82 percent), 16 special teams (46 percent)
- Jabaal Sheard: 50 defense (77 percent)
- Barkevious Mingo: 15 defense (23 percent), 24 special teams (69 percent)
- Tarell Basham: 15 defense (23 percent), 7 special teams (20 percent)
- Jeremiah George: 8 defense (12 percent), 21 special teams (60 percent)
- Anthony Walker: 8 special teams (23 percent)
Cornerbacks:
- T.J. Green: 62 defense (95 percent), 8 special teams (23 percent)
- Rashaan Melvin: 48 defense (74 percent), 7 special teams (20 percent)
- Nate Hairston: 40 defense (62 percent), 4 special teams (11 percent)
- Quincy Wilson: 17 defense (26 percent), 6 special teams (17 percent)
- Chris Milton: 32 special teams* (91 percent)
- Kenny Moore II: 20 special teams (57 percent)
Safeties:
- Darius Butler: 54 defense (83 percent)
- Matthias Farley: 46 defense (71 percent), 19 special teams (54 percent)
- Malik Hooker: 30 defense (46 percent), 18 special teams (51 percent)
SPECIAL TEAMERS
- Rigoberto Sanchez: 13 special teams (37 percent)
- Luke Rhodes: 9 special teams (26 percent)
- Adam Vinatieri: 3 special teams (9 percent)
DID NOT PLAY
- Quarterback Andrew Luck
- Cornerback Vontae Davis
- Cornerback Pierre Desir
- Guard Ian Silberman
- Center Ryan Kelly
- Wide receiver Chester Rogers
- Defensive tackle Grover Stewart
(*denotes most on team)