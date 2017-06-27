Slimmed Down Donte Moncrief Impresses This Offseason

Intro: Donte Moncrief was a definite highlight for the Indianapolis Colts during their 2017 offseason program for the Indianapolis Colts. How different does Moncrief look going into his fourth NFL season?

INDIANAPOLIS – Stakes aren’t very high when NFL teams hit the practice field in June.



But the competitive juices were evident in Donte Moncrief .



With T.Y. Hilton sidelined during the team’s minicamp last month, Moncrief did what the Colts have been longing for in finding a complement to The Ghost.



Moncrief came up with big catch after big catch, oftentimes in traffic, serving as a playmaker while the most dangerous Colts’ weapon was just a spectator.





“T.Y. is down right now so we had to have somebody step up,” Moncrief said after his highlight-filled minicamp practice.



“It’s time for us to step up. When he’s out or double teamed, somebody else has to step up and make plays.”



The last part of Moncrief’s statement will once again hold true this fall.



The double teams are undoubtedly coming for the league’s leading receiver.



It’s up to other Colts receivers, especially Moncrief, to keep the pass catching options open for Andrew Luck .





“Last year I had some injuries,” Moncrief said of missing seven games in 2016. “This year I’m going to be injury free and just come out and play ball.



“I’m in the best shape, in the best condition and I’m ready to come out and help (Luck) and (Hilton).”



Part of Moncrief’s goals this offseason was to shed some weight in trying to achieve better conditioning.



Moncrief says he’s dropped around nine pounds (from 223 to 214) for the final season of his rookie contract.





“I feel better, faster and lighter,” Moncrief says.

“I thought Donte Moncrief had an outstanding, outstanding offseason,” Ballard said. “I want to see it continue into camp and into the season.



“We think he has great upside and I’ve really appreciated the way he’s worked.”

This new version of Moncrief has left a strong first impression on Chris Ballard, who will have a decision to make next offseason on the future of No. 10.









