Six Takeaways From Colts OTAs

INDIANAPOLIS – Just one week remains in the 2017 offseason program for the Indianapolis Colts.
On Thursday, the Colts wrapped up their OTAs, with team drills dominating the work over the past three weeks.
Before the Colts embark on a three-day minicamp next week, here’s a look back on what was learned during OTAs.
This topic will likely headline the Training Camp storylines come late July.
We have not seen Luck throw this offseason and Chuck Pagano says there’s no timetable for No. 12 to start slinging it again.
With Luck sidelined,
Any worry about Luck’s readiness for the Sept. 10 season opener should be put on hold until Training Camp begins.
If Luck’s throwing debut in 2017 still isn’t happening in late July/early August, then the Colts are going to have some decisions to make at the quarterback position.
Wide Open Inside Linebacker Jobs
Six guys for two spots.
That’s what the inside linebacker positions look like for the Colts right now.
Pagano is searching for guys that can cover, as that position has evolved over the years from a true run-stuffer, to finding more of a guy that can play sideline-to-sideline.
A name to watch in this group is
Will we see these reps shrink for certain guys during minicamp and into Training Camp?
At the start of OTAs, we heard from Clayton Geathers about March surgery for a bulging disc in his neck.
Like Luck, the Colts aren’t offering any specific timeframe for Geathers getting back on the field.
We saw Geathers do some jogging at Wednesday’s practice as he starts to pick up the movement part of his rehab.
Luck is clearly the injury to watch this offseason, but Geathers isn’t far behind.
Geathers is a unique, hybrid defender that allows for defensive coordinator Ted Monachino to be creative with his schemes and coverages.
How restricted will the neck injury be for Geathers, who is known for his physical nature of play?
Who Joins
Vontae Davis is a secondary starter. Who joins him back there in 2017?
If healthy,
At the corner spot opposite Davis, second-round pick
But we’ve seen guys like
Wilson trying to lock down that No. 2 cornerback position could start to come during minicamp and early on in Training Camp.
Defining roles in the secondary should unfold later this summer.
Starting Offensive Line Coming Together
So far this offseason, a definite starting offensive line has been witnessed.
It looks like this: LT-
Pagano says some shuffling will occur on the line this offseason, but we have not seen too much of it yet.
The full pads aren’t coming in minicamp, however this unit is starting to take some shape with depth likely coming from
How Many New Starters On Defense?
Seven? Eight? Nine?
The Colts are going to have a plethora of new, and younger, faces on their defense in 2017.
Communication and establishing some packages for guys must also occur the rest of the offseason.
If Ted Monachino can limit the mental strain on his new-look personnel, the Colts have some pieces in place to make significant defensive strides after ending last year ranked 30th in total defense.
The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.