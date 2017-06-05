News

Six Takeaways From Colts OTAs

Posted 2 hours ago

Kevin Bowen Colts.com Writer

Intro: The OTA portion of the offseason has finished for the Indianapolis Colts. What was learned from the three weeks of team sessions this offseason?

INDIANAPOLIS – Just one week remains in the 2017 offseason program for the Indianapolis Colts.

On Thursday, the Colts wrapped up their OTAs, with team drills dominating the work over the past three weeks.

Before the Colts embark on a three-day minicamp next week, here’s a look back on what was learned during OTAs.

Andrew Luck Still Not Throwing

This topic will likely headline the Training Camp storylines come late July.

We have not seen Luck throw this offseason and Chuck Pagano says there’s no timetable for No. 12 to start slinging it again.

With Luck sidelined, Scott Tolzien has taken the bulk of the first-team reps, ahead of Stephen Morris.

Any worry about Luck’s readiness for the Sept. 10 season opener should be put on hold until Training Camp begins.

If Luck’s throwing debut in 2017 still isn’t happening in late July/early August, then the Colts are going to have some decisions to make at the quarterback position.

Wide Open Inside Linebacker Jobs

Six guys for two spots.

That’s what the inside linebacker positions look like for the Colts right now.

Pagano is searching for guys that can cover, as that position has evolved over the years from a true run-stuffer, to finding more of a guy that can play sideline-to-sideline.

A name to watch in this group is Jon Bostic, who looks healthy after a 2016 foot injury kept him sidelined all last year.

Will we see these reps shrink for certain guys during minicamp and into Training Camp?

Clayton Geathers On The Mend

At the start of OTAs, we heard from Clayton Geathers about March surgery for a bulging disc in his neck.

Like Luck, the Colts aren’t offering any specific timeframe for Geathers getting back on the field.

We saw Geathers do some jogging at Wednesday’s practice as he starts to pick up the movement part of his rehab.

Luck is clearly the injury to watch this offseason, but Geathers isn’t far behind.

Geathers is a unique, hybrid defender that allows for defensive coordinator Ted Monachino to be creative with his schemes and coverages.

How restricted will the neck injury be for Geathers, who is known for his physical nature of play?


Who Joins Vontae Davis?

Vontae Davis is a secondary starter. Who joins him back there in 2017?

If healthy, Malik Hooker and Clayton Geathers would probably be the starting safety duo. However, Darius Butler and T.J. Green are the ones getting the starting reps there this time of year.

At the corner spot opposite Davis, second-round pick Quincy Wilson is the expected starter.

But we’ve seen guys like Rashaan Melvin, Chris Milton and Tevin Mitchel all receive some first-team run in OTAs.

Wilson trying to lock down that No. 2 cornerback position could start to come during minicamp and early on in Training Camp.

Defining roles in the secondary should unfold later this summer.

Starting Offensive Line Coming Together

So far this offseason, a definite starting offensive line has been witnessed.

It looks like this: LT-Anthony Castonzo, LG-Jack Mewhort, C-Ryan Kelly, RG-Joe Haeg and RT-Le’Raven Clark.

Pagano says some shuffling will occur on the line this offseason, but we have not seen too much of it yet.

The full pads aren’t coming in minicamp, however this unit is starting to take some shape with depth likely coming from Denzelle Good, Brian Schwenke and Zach Banner.

How Many New Starters On Defense?

Seven? Eight? Nine?

The Colts are going to have a plethora of new, and younger, faces on their defense in 2017.

Communication and establishing some packages for guys must also occur the rest of the offseason.

If Ted Monachino can limit the mental strain on his new-look personnel, the Colts have some pieces in place to make significant defensive strides after ending last year ranked 30th in total defense.







