Seven Things To Watch For: Colts/Rams Edition

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts on Sunday officially open up the 2017 regular season when they travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams.
The Colts, who are coming off an 8-8 season in 2016, finished their preseason schedule at 2-2, falling the first two weeks to the Detroit Lions (24-10) and the Dallas Cowboys (24-19) before reeling off two straight wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers (19-15) and the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6).
So what should fans be looking for when the Colts kick off the 2017 season on Sunday?
1. New-Look Defense
We caught glimpses of what the Colts’ reloaded defense will look like during the preseason, when the unit forced seven turnovers over the four-game exhibition span. But Sunday’s game, of course, will be the first opportunity for defensive coordinator Ted Monachino to see his new schemes and plans in play for an entire 60-minute ballgame. With a new starter possible at all 11 positions on Sunday compared to the 2016 season, the unknown is an exciting prospect for this Colts defense.
2. Tolzien Under Center
The Colts on Sunday will have
3. New Operation
The Colts on Sunday will also officially debut their new special teams unit, which features a new punter/kickoff specialist,
4. New Operation, Pt. 2
While the unknown is an exciting aspect for the Colts’ defense heading into Sunday’s game, it’s something that the Rams feature in droves, too. Los Angeles this season is led by Sean McVay, who at 30 years old at the time of his hiring in January was the youngest head coach in modern NFL history. The former Washington Redskins’ offensive coordinator has brought in his own staff with him, meaning that other than the film of the Rams’ four preseason games, Chuck Pagano and his staff have had to do a little extra digging to fully prepare for what they’ll be facing on Sunday.
5. Donald’s Replacement?
While McVay on Friday said it’s “safe to say” star defensive tackle Aaron Donald “won’t be a part of this game” as he continues to hold out in search of a new contract, the Colts’ offensive line will still have much to contend with in the trenches on Sunday. Tanzel Smart, a sixth-round pick this year out of Tulane, is expected to start in Donald’s place against the Colts, and has been able to work his way up the depth chart after a very strong training camp. And, of course, the Rams still have veteran Michael Brockers, who has 172 tackles and 14.5 sacks over his six-year NFL career.
6. Young Secondary
Even before top cornerback
7. Bond —
With