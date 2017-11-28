Seven Things To Watch For: Colts/Jaguars Edition (Week 13)

INDIANAPOLIS — With revenge on their mind once again, the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday travel to take on the AFC South Division co-leading Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Colts (3-8) on Sunday are looking to avenge their 27-0 Week 7 loss to the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in a game in which Indianapolis was dominated from start to finish. It was one of just two games all season in which the Colts did not lead — or, at the very least, have a share of the lead — going into halftime.
The Jaguars (7-4), meanwhile, had their four-game win streak — which started Week 7 against the Colts — snapped last Sunday with their 27-24 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
So what should fans be looking for in this Colts/Jaguars Week 13 matchup on Sunday at EverBank Field?
1. Bag The Sacks
The major storyline coming out of the Colts’ first matchup against the Jaguars in Week 7 was Jacksonville’s relentless pass rush throughout the ballgame. The Jaguars tied a franchise record (one they had set earlier in the season) with 10 sacks, each of which came after the team had jumped out to a quick 20-0 lead. The Colts, who allowed eight sacks last week in their loss to the Titans, are well-aware of the importance of not falling too far behind in Sunday’s game; if they do, that’s when the Jaguars’ defenders, who are No. 1 in the league with 41 sacks, can pin their ears back against the Colts, who have allowed the most sacks in the league this season (47). “They’re outstanding – their group up front,” Colts offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski said. “They’re tough to block, they’ve got all of the guys that they put up there can hurt you. Sometimes you may face a team what have you where there’s one guy really that can hurt you and you have to account for that guy and that’s a guy that you have to worry about. You can design things, you can work things and just try to do that. It gets tougher when they have two, or when they have three and in this case, these guys have more than four so they roll them from off the bench.”
2. First Look At Fournette
While it hasn’t been as potent in recent weeks, the Jaguars feature the league’s top-ranked rushing offense, led by their dynamic rookie running back, Leonard Fournette. Fournette, who had an ankle injury and couldn’t play in that Week 7 game against the Colts, is currently ranked seventh in the NFL with 765 rushing yards, and has that rare mixture of size and speed that make him a home run threat on any down and in any situation. “He’s a complete back,” Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said. “He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast. He can run between the tackles, run outside, a viable option in the pass game. He gets a crease, he can take it the distance. (He can) block, tough as nails, great on short yardage. He’s everything you’d want in a back.” The Colts’ defense hopes to continue a recent trend of success defending Fournette, however; the LSU product has a combined 57 carries for 169 yards (2.97 yards per carry) and zero touchdowns in his last three games.
3. Groundhog’s Day?
Last Sunday’s game against the Titans represented the ninth time in 11 games this season the Colts have held a lead, or at least a share of the lead, at halftime, only to see that advantage slip away in the second half; Indianapolis is now 3-6 in those matchups. Even worse, it was the fifth time this season the Colts have held a lead in the fourth quarter and couldn’t hang on for a victory. It’s a storyline that grew old for the Indy players and coaches long ago, but it’s obviously up to them to reverse the narrative — can they accomplish that feat Sunday against the Jaguars? “I’m sick for these players and the coaches and our fans. Sick,” Pagano said. “It’s all about responding and how you respond in critical situations … We’re getting in these tight situations, and we’re finding some really unique ways to screw it up over and over and over again. So we watched it and pointed it out, and everybody knows what it is. Again, most teams, and we’re not in the category of most, but most teams aren’t even in these games right now considering records and circumstances. They ain’t. You guys know it, and I know it. Our guys know it, but we’ve got great character in that locker room.”
6. #MyCauseMyCleats
Sunday’s game will be the Colts’ opportunity to take part in the NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative, in which players are given the opportunity to showcase the causes that are important to them with the cleats on their feet. From awareness for brain, lung and breast cancer, to adoption and orphan care, to many other causes in-between, the Colts are certainly doing it right on Sunday. Here’s a look at many of the Colts-related footwear you’ll see on Sunday:
7. Milestone Watch
Here are a few milestones to keep an eye on Sunday, courtesy of Colts PR:
