Scott Tolzien To Start For Colts In Preseason Finale

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Tolzien will get the start at quarterback on Thursday, when the Indianapolis Colts wrap up preseason play against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Chuck Pagano said Tuesday.



Tolzien is coming off his best performance so far this preseason in Saturday’s 19-15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which he completed 7-of-10 passes for 123 yards with an interception, and led the first-team offense on one touchdown drive, as well as a field goal drive, in three total series played.



In all, Tolzien has completed 19-of-29 passes (65.5 percent) for 217 yards with an interception through the Colts’ three preseason games against the Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys and the Steelers.



“We’re still building,” Tolzien said Tuesday when asked about the Bengals game. “I mean, this is a very important week just to get better as we prepare for the regular season.”



Pagano said all three quarterbacks — Tolzien, Stephen Morris and rookie Phillip Walker — will play against the Bengals this week.



Morris, who found success working with the No. 3 offense the first two preseason games, saw that theme continue on Saturday after being bumped back up to be the No. 2 quarterback. He took over for Tolzien and played into the fourth quarter and completed 12-of-16 passes for 143 yards, leading the team on one touchdown and two field goal drives.



Morris this preseason has completed 36-of-51 passes (70.6 percent) for 348 yards with one touchdown. Last preseason with the Colts, he led all NFL quarterbacks with 531 passing yards, completing 39-of-61 passes (63.9 percent) for four touchdowns and one interception.



Walker, meanwhile, has completed 15-of-30 passes for 118 yards in his three games this preseason.



Kickoff for Thursday night’s Colts-Bengals game is set for 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.