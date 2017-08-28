Scott Tolzien To Start For Colts In Preseason Finale

INDIANAPOLIS —
Tolzien is coming off his best performance so far this preseason in Saturday’s 19-15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, in which he completed 7-of-10 passes for 123 yards with an interception, and led the first-team offense on one touchdown drive, as well as a field goal drive, in three total series played.
“We’re still building,” Tolzien said Tuesday when asked about the Bengals game. “I mean, this is a very important week just to get better as we prepare for the regular season.”
Pagano said all three quarterbacks — Tolzien,
Morris, who found success working with the No. 3 offense the first two preseason games, saw that theme continue on Saturday after being bumped back up to be the No. 2 quarterback. He took over for Tolzien and played into the fourth quarter and completed 12-of-16 passes for 143 yards, leading the team on one touchdown and two field goal drives.
Morris this preseason has completed 36-of-51 passes (70.6 percent) for 348 yards with one touchdown. Last preseason with the Colts, he led all NFL quarterbacks with 531 passing yards, completing 39-of-61 passes (63.9 percent) for four touchdowns and one interception.
Walker, meanwhile, has completed 15-of-30 passes for 118 yards in his three games this preseason.
Kickoff for Thursday night’s Colts-Bengals game is set for 7 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.