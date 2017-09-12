News

Link
Print
RSS

Scott May of Hamilton Southeastern High School Named Fifth Coach of the Week for 2017

Posted 28 minutes ago

By Colts.com

Scott May of Hamilton Southeastern High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.



Scott May of Hamilton Southeastern High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

 

Coach May was nominated and selected for this award after the unranked Royals defeated previously unbeaten Class 6A No. 8 Westfield, 13-0.

 

The 2017 season marks the eighteenth year the Indianapolis Colts will be recognizing outstanding Indiana High School football coaches through the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

 

All high school head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on his team, school and community, as well as performance of the team.  The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from all regions of the state.

 

Each Monday, following a high school football game weekend, one head coach will be announced. At the conclusion of the high school football season, each winning coach will receive a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior, as well as a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.  In addition, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute $1,000 for the school’s athletic fund.

 

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 5:

 

Region 1: Ryan Turley – Hobart

Region 6: Brian Woodard – Plainfield

Region 2: Mike Campbell – Jimtown

Region 7: Jimmy Graves – Pike

Region 3: Jared Sauter – Leo

Region 8: WINNER

Region 4: Jamie Sailors – Frontier

Region 9:  Levi Salters – Vincennes Lincoln

Region 5: Jeff Adamson – Eastbrook

Region 10: Mark Williamson – North Harrison

 

Hot Articles on Colts.com

  • Jeff Saturday Among Five Former Colts Named 2018 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Nominees

    Jeff Saturday Among Five Former Colts Named 2018 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Nominees

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Sep 12, 2017

    Intro: The Pro Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its modern-era nominees for its Class of 2018, a list which included five former Indianapolis Colts players, including, for the first time, center Jeff Saturday.

  • Andrew Luck Ruled Out Sunday Against Cardinals

    Andrew Luck Ruled Out Sunday Against Cardinals

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Sep 11, 2017

    Intro: Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Monday said quarterback Andrew Luck (right shoulder) will not play Sunday, when the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals in their 2017 home opener at Lucas Oil Stadium.

  • First Impressions: Colts Fall To Rams

    First Impressions: Colts Fall To Rams

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Sep 10, 2017

    Intro: Colts.com’s Andrew Walker takes a closer look at Sunday afternoon’s 2017 regular season-opening loss for the Indianapolis Colts to the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »