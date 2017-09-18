News

Sam Zachery of Tri-County High School Named Sixth Coach of the Week for 2017

Posted 1 hour ago

By Colts.com

Sam Zachery of Tri-County High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.




Coach Zachery was nominated and selected for this award after the Cavaliers defeated Clinton Prairie, 32-26. Tri-County is now 5-1, their best start since 2007.

 

The 2017 season marks the eighteenth year the Indianapolis Colts will be recognizing outstanding Indiana High School football coaches through the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

 

All high school head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on his team, school and community, as well as performance of the team.  The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from all regions of the state.

 

Each Monday, following a high school football game weekend, one head coach will be announced. At the conclusion of the high school football season, each winning coach will receive a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior, as well as a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation.  In addition, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute $1,000 for the school’s athletic fund.

 

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 6:

 

Region 1: Kevin Enright – Crown Point

Region 6: Pat Echeverria – Zionsville 

Region 2: Ron Brown – Triton 

Region 7: Kyle Enright – Decatur Central 

Region 3: Michael Mosser – Adams Central

Region 8: Tim Able – Triton Central

Region 4: WINNER

Region 9:  John Hurley – Evansville Memorial

Region 5: Dave Snyder – Southwood 

Region 10: Tim Bless – Columbus North

