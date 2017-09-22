Roster Moves: Colts Sign Three To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Matt Hazel, running back Troymaine Pope and cornerback Channing Stribling to the practice squad.



Hazel, 6-1, 195 pounds, was originally claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Washington) on September 3, 2017. He has seen action in two games for Indianapolis this season and caught one pass for one yard. Hazel has appeared in seven career games (one start) in his time with the Colts (2017), Redskins (2016), Buffalo Bills (2016) and Miami Dolphins (2014-15). He was originally selected by the Dolphins in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Coastal Carolina.



Pope, 5-8, 205 pounds, participated in Indianapolis’ 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on September 2. He originally signed with the Colts as a free agent on June 15, 2017. Pope has appeared in four career games and registered 12 carries for 44 yards (3.7 avg.) in his time with the Seattle Seahawks (2016) and New York Jets (2016). He has also caught one pass for five yards. Pope originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on August 6, 2016 out of Jacksonville State.



Stribling, 6-1, 188 pounds, spent two weeks (Weeks 1-2) on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad earlier this season. He participated in the Browns’ 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 1. Stribling originally signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017 out of Michigan.



Collegiately, Stribling played in 47 games (18 starts) at Michigan and compiled 68 tackles (53 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, 22 passes defensed and six interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). As a senior in 2016, he earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors after tallying 28 tackles (19 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, 17 passes defensed and four interceptions (one returned for a touchdown). Stribling’s 17 passes defensed were the fourth-highest single-season total in school history.