Roster Moves: Colts Sign Matt Jones Back To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed running back Matt Jones to the practice squad and released outside linebacker Garrett Sickels from the practice squad.



Jones, 6-2, 239 pounds, was originally claimed by the Colts off waivers (from Washington) on September 3. He played in 20 career games (seven starts) with Washington (2015-16) and compiled 243 carries for 950 yards (3.9 avg.) and six touchdowns. Jones also caught 27 passes for 377 yards and one touchdown. He was originally selected by the Redskins in the third round (95th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida.



In 2016, Jones started all seven games he played in and registered 99 carries for 460 yards (4.6 avg.) and three touchdowns. He also collected eight receptions for 73 yards. As a rookie in 2015, Jones saw action in 13 games and tallied 144 carries for 490 yards (3.4 avg.) and three touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 304 yards and one touchdown.



Sickels, 6-4, 252 pounds, was signed to Indianapolis’ practice squad on September 3. He participated in the team’s 2017 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017. Sickels appeared in 39 games (24 starts) at Penn State and totaled 93 tackles (43 solo), 20.5 tackles for loss, 11.0 sacks, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.