Roster Moves: Colts Sign LB-Sean Spence, Place T/G Denzelle Good on Injured Reserve List

Posted 10 minutes ago

By Colts.com

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent inside linebacker Sean Spence and placed tackle/guard Denzelle Good on the Injured Reserve List.



Spence, 5-11, 231 pounds, was originally signed by the Colts as an unrestricted free agent on March 20, 2017. He has played in 46 career games (19 starts) and totaled 163 tackles (97 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, three passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 13 special teams stops in his time with the Tennessee Titans (2016) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2012-15). Spence was originally selected by the Steelers in the third round (86th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft.

 

In 2016, Spence played in 15 games (six starts) and set career highs with 77 tackles (41 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble. He finished third on the team in tackles and ranked fifth with seven special teams stops.

 

Good, 6-5, 345 pounds, has played in 19 career games (15 starts) along the offensive line in three seasons with Indianapolis (2015-17). He was originally selected by the team in the seventh round (255th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

