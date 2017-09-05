Roster Moves: Colts Sign LB-Johnathan Calvin and WR-Devin Lucien to Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed linebacker Johnathan Calvin and wide receiver Devin Lucien to the practice squad. The team also released wide receiver Fred Brown and safety Ronald Martin from the practice squad.

Calvin, 6-3, 266 pounds, most recently spent time with the Green Bay Packers. He participated in the Packers’ 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts on September 2. Calvin originally signed with Green Bay as an undrafted free agent on May 5, 2017.

Collegiately, Calvin played in 26 games (11 starts) at Mississippi State (2015-16) after spending two years (2013-14) at Copiah-Lincoln Community College (Miss.). He finished with 82 tackles (35 solo), 17.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery with the Bulldogs. In 2016, Calvin started 10-of-13 games and led the team with 55 tackles (23 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks. He also tallied one interception, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and led the Southeastern Conference with two blocked kicks. Calvin earned Third Team All-SEC honors from Phil Steele.

Lucien, 6-2, 200 pounds, participated in the New England Patriots’ 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 6. As a rookie in 2016, he spent the entire season on the Patriots’ practice squad and was a member of the team’s Super Bowl LI victory. Lucien was originally selected by New England in the seventh round (225th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Collegiately, Lucien played in 45 games (20 starts) and compiled 124 receptions for 1,827 yards and 12 touchdowns during his collegiate career at Arizona State (2015) and UCLA (2012-14). As a graduate transfer in 2015, he started 10-of-13 games for the Sun Devils and led the team with 1,074 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 66 receptions. Lucien’s receptions total ranked tied for seventh in single-season school history while his receiving yards ranked 11th.

Brown, 6-1, 196 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 3. He participated in Indianapolis’ 2017 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on June 15, 2017. Collegiately, Brown played in 34 games at Mississippi State and totaled 50 receptions for 785 yards and five touchdowns.

Martin, 6-2, 220 pounds, was signed to Indianapolis’ practice squad on September 5. He was originally acquired by the Colts via trade with the New York Jets on August 28, 2017. Martin has played in 11 career games with the New York Jets (2015-16) and recorded two tackles (one solo). He also spent time on the Jets’ practice squad each of the last two seasons.