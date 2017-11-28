Roster Moves: Colts Elevate WR K.J. Brent, C Anthony Fabiano To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver K.J. Brent and center Anthony Fabiano to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, waived running back Matt Jones and waived-injured guard Kyle Kalis . If Kalis clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts Injured Reserve List.



Brent, 6-3, 202 pounds, was signed to the Colts practice squad on October 24. He also spent time on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad earlier this season. Brent participated in the Oakland Raiders’ 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts. As a rookie in 2016, he spent the entire season on the Raiders practice squad. Brent originally signed with Oakland as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2016.



Collegiately, Brent played one season at Wake Forest as a graduate student after spending three years at South Carolina. He finished his four-year collegiate career with 56 receptions for 735 yards and two touchdowns. As a senior in 2015, Brent started 11-of-12 games for the Demon Deacons and ranked third on the team with 42 receptions for 583 yards and one touchdown. He led the team in yards per reception (13.9 avg.).



Fabiano, 6-4, 303 pounds, was signed to Indianapolis’ practice squad on November 28. He spent time on the practice squads of the New England Patriots, New York Giants and Washington Redskins this season. As a rookie in 2016, Fabiano spent time on the Cleveland Browns’ active roster and practice squad. He originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016.



Collegiately, Fabiano started 29-of-32 games at Harvard at guard and tackle. As a senior in 2015, he was a First Team All-Ivy League selection.



Jones, 6-2, 239 pounds, was most recently elevated to Indianapolis’ 53-man roster from the practice squad on September 22. He saw action in three games for the Colts this season and tallied five carries for 14 yards. Jones has played in 23 career games (seven starts) with Indianapolis (2017) and the Washington Redskins (2015-16) and has registered 248 carries for 964 yards and six touchdowns. He has also caught 27 passes for 377 yards and one touchdown.



Kalis, 6-4, 302 pounds, was signed to the Colts’ 53-man roster off the Washington Redskins’ practice squad on October 3. He spent Weeks 1-4 on the Redskins practice squad. Kalis participated in Washington’s 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 2. He originally signed with the team as an undrafted free agent on May 4, 2017. Collegiately, Kalis started 43-of-50 career games at Michigan.