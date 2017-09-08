Roster Move: Colts Sign WR Fred Brown To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed wide receiver Fred Brown to the practice squad and placed wide receiver Devin Lucien on the Practice Squad Injured List.



Brown, 6-1, 196 pounds, spent time on the Colts’ practice squad earlier this season. He participated in Indianapolis’ 2017 offseason program and training camp after originally signing with the team as an undrafted free agent on June 15, 2017. Collegiately, Brown played in 34 games at Mississippi State and totaled 50 receptions for 785 yards and five touchdowns.



Lucien, 6-2, 200 pounds, was signed to Indianapolis’ practice squad on September 12. He participated in the New England Patriots’ 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived on September 6. As a rookie in 2016, Lucien spent the entire season on the Patriots’ practice squad.



