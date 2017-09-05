Roster Move: Colts Sign Tyreek Burwell To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Tyreek Burwell to the practice squad.



Burwell, 6-6, 310 pounds, most recently spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in 16 games with the Chargers over the last two seasons (2015-16). Burwell also spent time on the team’s practice squad. He originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2015.



Collegiately, Burwell appeared in 11 games (four starts) at tackle as a senior at Cincinnati in 2014. He redshirted the 2013 season after transferring from SUNY-Cortland. Burwell saw action at tight end in his two seasons (2011-12) with the Red Dragons and caught one touchdown pass.