News

Link
Print
RSS

Roster Move: Colts Sign Tyreek Burwell To Practice Squad

Posted 55 minutes ago

By Colts.com

Intro: The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Tyreek Burwell to the practice squad.

The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Tyreek Burwell to the practice squad.

Burwell, 6-6, 310 pounds, most recently spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in 16 games with the Chargers over the last two seasons (2015-16). Burwell also spent time on the team’s practice squad. He originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2015.

Collegiately, Burwell appeared in 11 games (four starts) at tackle as a senior at Cincinnati in 2014. He redshirted the 2013 season after transferring from SUNY-Cortland. Burwell saw action at tight end in his two seasons (2011-12) with the Red Dragons and caught one touchdown pass.

Hot Articles on Colts.com

  • Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2017 Regular Season

    Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2017 Regular Season

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Sep 5, 2017

    Intro: The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2017 regular season. How does the roster look heading into Sunday’s opener against the Los Angeles Rams?

  • Cheerleader of the Week 2017: Abby

    Cheerleader of the Week 2017: Abby

    By Heather Lloyd - Posted Sep 5, 2017

    Meet the Colts Cheerleader of the Week: Abby

  • Colts Rule Five Players Out For Sunday’s Season Opener

    Colts Rule Five Players Out For Sunday’s Season Opener

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Sep 8, 2017

    Intro: Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Friday announced that five players, including wide receiver Chester Rogers, will not play in Sunday’s 2017 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. What else did we learn on the day? Let’s check today’s Daily Notebook, brought to you by ATI Physical Therapy.

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »