Roster Move: Colts Release RB-George Winn

The Indianapolis Colts today released running back George Winn with a failed physical designation.



Winn, 5-11, 215 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on August 9, 2017. He has played in 19 career games in his time with the New York Giants (2016), Detroit Lions (2014-16), Dallas Cowboys (2013), Pittsburgh Steelers (2013), Oakland Raiders (2013), New England Patriots (2013) and Houston Texans (2013). Winn has compiled 23 carries for 74 yards (3.2 avg.) and two kickoff returns for 28 yards. In 2017, he spent the entire season on Indianapolis’ Injured Reserve List.