Roster Move: Colts Re-Sign WR Matt Hazel; Add To Practice Squad

Posted 8 minutes ago

By Colts.com

The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent wide receiver Matt Hazel and waived inside linebacker Darnell Sankey. The team also signed linebacker Josh Perry to the practice squad.

Hazel, 6-1, 195 pounds, was originally claimed by Indianapolis off waivers (from Washington) on September 3, 2017. He has appeared in six career games (one start) and caught one pass for one yard in his time with the Colts (2017), Redskins (2016), Buffalo Bills (2016) and Miami Dolphins (2014-15). Hazel was selected by the Dolphins in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Coastal Carolina.

Sankey, 6-2, 250 pounds, was elevated to the Colts’ 53-man roster from the practice squad on September 16 and saw action in the team’s Week 2 loss against the Arizona Cardinals. He has also spent time on the team’s practice squad this season. Sankey spent time on the practice squads of the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders as a rookie in 2016.

Perry, 6-4, 253 pounds, played in 15 games (one start) with the San Diego Chargers last season and totaled 17 tackles (six solo), 1.0 tackle for loss and one forced fumble. He also led the Chargers with nine special teams stops. Perry was selected by San Diego in the fourth round (102nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Collegiately, Perry played in 52 games (37 starts) at Ohio State and compiled 298 tackles (167 solo), 18.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and eight passes defensed. He earned Honorable Mention All-America recognition as well as First Team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 2015. Perry led the Buckeyes with 124 tackles (second in the Big Ten) and garnered Second Team All-Big-Ten accolades on the 2014 National Championship team.

