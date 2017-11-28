News

Reggie Wayne Says He’s ‘Starting To Get That Coaching Itch’

Posted 26 minutes ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Writer

Intro: Reggie Wayne has enjoyed a nice post-NFL playing career by becoming a popular analyst on the NFL Network, but could the legendary Indianapolis Colts wide receiver find himself back on the sidelines at some point soon?

INDIANAPOLIS — Reggie Wayne played in — and won — more games than any other player in Indianapolis Colts history.

Is it about time for Wayne to start teaching his winning ways to the newest crop of NFL players?

The legendary Colts wide receiver on Thursday hinted at such a career change in one of his always-terrific Throwback Thursday posts on his Twitter account:

Wayne’s accomplishments on the field alone would earn the respect of any NFL wide receiver he was tasked with coaching up.

A first-round pick by the Colts in the 2001 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami (where he was one of five wide receivers in school history to have 20 or more career touchdowns), Wayne would total 14,345 receiving yards and 82 career touchdown receptions in his 15 seasons. He retired from the game ranked seventh all-time in NFL career receptions, eighth all-time in NFL receiving yards and 23rd all-time in career touchdown receptions.

A bust for Wayne in Canton, Ohio, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame is more of an issue of “when” than “if.”

Wayne has since moved on to enjoy a successful career on-camera as an analyst with the NFL Network, but if he were to actually entertain the thought of getting into coaching, he certainly has a longtime former teammate he can lean on for advice who recently took that dive himself.

Robert Mathis, the Colts’ all-time leader in sacks — and Wayne’s teammate in Indy from 2003 through 2014 — has been working with the team’s pass rushers since his retirement at the end of the 2016 season, and earlier this year was formally named a pass rush consultant, working closely with Colts outside linebackers coach Brad White.

Mathis on Thursday even responded to Wayne’s “coaching itch” tweet, reminding his former teammate of the address of the Colts’ facility if/when he decides to give it a go:

T.Y. Hilton, meanwhile, is already on board:

