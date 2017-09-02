REMINDER: Colts Kickoff Events This Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – In preparation for the Colts regular season opener, the Colts are hosting several kickoff events this weekend. Event details are below. The Colts travel to Los Angeles to play the Rams this Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.



Single-game tickets are still available for 2017 Indianapolis Colts home games. Tickets are available at the Lucas Oil Stadium ticket office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, and online at www.ticketmaster.com.



BLUE FRIDAY BLITZ PROGRAM LAUNCH (SEPTEMBER 8)



This season, the Indianapolis Colts and Downtown Indy, Inc. are continuing the Blue Friday Blitz program, which gives for downtown businesses the opportunity to show their Colts Pride every Blue Friday by providing customers with special deals and discounts throughout the Colts season. To see a list of participating businesses and their corresponding weekly specials, visit www.colts.com/bluefriday.



THE BIG KICKOFF, with United Way of Central Indiana (SEPTEMBER 8)



The Colts are once again teaming up with United Way of Central Indiana to host The Big Kickoff event on Friday, September 8, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monument Circle. At the event, United Way of Central Indiana will celebrate their 100th anniversary and host a community fair.



The Big Kickoff will also feature special guest emcee IndyCar Driver James Hinchcliffe; musical entertainment by The Doo; a free Yoga class hosted by Indy Monumental Yoga; free food truck tastings; opportunities to find out about volunteering at United Way and its agencies; limited edition Colts kickoff posters; autographs from Colts Alumni players; a visit from Colts Cheerleaders and Blue; and a chance to win Colts tickets.



COLTS KICKOFF CONCERT, PRESENTED BY VERIZON (SEPTEMBER 9)



For the fifth year, the Colts are teaming up with Verizon, Bud Light, Downtown Indy, Inc. and HANK FM to host a free Kickoff Concert on the east block of Georgia Street in Downtown Indianapolis. This year’s concert will feature Frankie Ballard, along with special guest Clayton Anderson. Free tickets to this year’s concert are available at www.colts.com/kickoff. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the gates. Throughout the evening, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, the Bud Light Boardwalk Beer Garden, visits from Colts Cheerleaders and Blue, a performance by the Cheerleaders and food from Kilroy’s.