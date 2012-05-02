REDDING, WIFE HELPING AT HOME

The University of Texas played a role in Cory Redding’s life. The two-time All-American loved his time the school and will be a permanent Austin resident. He and his wife, Priscilla, are endowing a scholarship in perpetuity to assist the College of Education.

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Texas defensive end, Cory Redding , and his wife, Priscilla, announced their plan for an endowed scholarship in the College of Education during a ceremony this past Friday. The Cory and Priscilla Redding Family Scholarship shall benefit in perpetuity the College of Education at the University of Texas at Austin.

The Redding Family wanted to establish this endowment to help provide educational opportunities to undergraduate students with demonstrated financial need. Growing up with humble beginnings, Cory has lived his life based upon three basic values: Desire, Discipline and Dedication. Cory believes that these values lay the foundation for future success, and as such, it is his desire that recipients of this endowment possess the same spirit.

“I’m always involved and hands on in anything that I do, because I’m that proud of it,” Redding said. “I’m looking forward to being very involved with the scholars who receive this endowment and paving the way by mentoring these kids.”

On hand at the ceremony to announce the establishment of the endowment were Texas Longhorns head coach Mack Brown, UT President Bill Powers and Dr. Sherry L. Field, Associate Dean of Teacher Education, Student Affairs and Administration. The Reddings will be providing the initial gift funds towards the establishment of a scholarship in the amount of $100,000. The Cory Redding Foundation will support additional fundraising efforts.

A two-time All-American and first-team All-Big 12 defensive end at Texas, Redding played in 52 career games for the Longhorns, starting 38. Tabbed a Lombardi and Hendricks Award finalist and a first-team All-American as a senior, Redding capped that year by claiming Defensive MVP honors in Texas’ 35-20 Cotton Bowl victory over LSU. The 1999 Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year finished his career ranked second on UT’s career TFL’s list (57) and 10th on the Longhorns all-time sacks chart (22). Prior to coming to Texas, Redding was named the 1998 USA Today National Prep Defensive Player of the Year and a Parade All-American as a senior at Galena Park’s North Shore High School.

The Detroit Lions selected Redding in the third-round (66th overall) of the 2003 NFL Draft. He quickly made an impact in the NFL, starting every game in the final five years of his six seasons with the Lions. Now a member of the Indianapolis Colts, Redding just completed his ninth NFL season, starting for the Baltimore Ravens as they came up just short of a Super Bowl bid this past season. He started 22 of the 30 games he played in during his two years in Baltimore. Redding spent the 2009 season with the Seattle Seahawks and has started 102 career NFL games, posting 306 tackles, including 25.5 sacks.

In the off-season, Redding is actively pursuing the completion of his degree in Youth & Community Studies within the College of Education. His wife, Priscilla, is a University of Texas graduate, earning her bachelor of science from the College of Education in the field of Applied Learning and Development in 2003.

The couple currently lives in Indianapolis, Ind., with their three children – Kaylie, Cory Jr. and Christian. Upon Cory’s retirement from the NFL, the Redding family plans to relocate to Austin.