Peyton Manning To Join Elite List Of NFL Statues

Earning a spot in the Ring of Honor and getting your number permanently retired are each very special — and rare — accolades for a player in the Colts organization.But for Peyton Manning, the inclusion of a statue to go along with those other two honors only seemed logical.After all: Lucas Oil Stadium has been nicknamed “The House That Peyton Built,” so it only seems appropriate that Manning be immortalized both inside and outside of the building.The Indianapolis Colts announced last week that the statue of Manning will be unveiled at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, on the north plaza outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. The next day, his No. 18 jersey will be officially retired — becoming the first player in Indianapolis Colts history to achieve that honor — and he will also become the 14th member inducted to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor. Those festivities will happen at halftime of the Colts’ Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.The statue, the team announced last July, is being created by local sculptor and fireman Ryan Feeney , the founder of Indy Art Forge, which creates custom sculptures and furniture out of medal.As it turns out, Manning being honored with his own statue is a distinction not many players, coaches or front office personnel across the league can boast. In fact, let’s take a look at some of the other notable NFL figures that are immortalized in bronze (or other similar materials) at stadiums across the country, starting with another Colts legendary quarterback:

