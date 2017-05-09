News

Link
Print
RSS

Peyton Manning To Join Elite List Of NFL Statues

Posted 30 minutes ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Contributor

Intro: The Indianapolis Colts recently announced a statue immortalizing legendary quarterback Peyton Manning would be formally dedicated later this year. What other notable NFL figures also have statues?

INDIANAPOLIS — Earning a spot in the Ring of Honor and getting your number permanently retired are each very special — and rare — accolades for a player in the Colts organization.

But for Peyton Manning, the inclusion of a statue to go along with those other two honors only seemed logical.

After all: Lucas Oil Stadium has been nicknamed “The House That Peyton Built,” so it only seems appropriate that Manning be immortalized both inside and outside of the building.

The Indianapolis Colts announced last week that the statue of Manning will be unveiled at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, on the north plaza outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. The next day, his No. 18 jersey will be officially retired — becoming the first player in Indianapolis Colts history to achieve that honor — and he will also become the 14th member inducted to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor. Those festivities will happen at halftime of the Colts’ Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The statue, the team announced last July, is being created by local sculptor and fireman Ryan Feeney, the founder of Indy Art Forge, which creates custom sculptures and furniture out of medal.

As it turns out, Manning being honored with his own statue is a distinction not many players, coaches or front office personnel across the league can boast. In fact, let’s take a look at some of the other notable NFL figures that are immortalized in bronze (or other similar materials) at stadiums across the country, starting with another Colts legendary quarterback:

• Johnny Unitas, Baltimore Colts quarterback (M&T Bank Stadium; Baltimore)


——————————

• Jim Brown, Cleveland Browns running back (FirstEnergy Stadium; Cleveland)


——————————

• Steve Gleason, New Orleans Saints safety (Mercedes-Benz Superdome; New Orleans)


——————————

• Lamar Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs owner (Arrowhead Stadium; Kansas City)


——————————

• Tom Landry, Dallas Cowboys head coach (AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas)


——————————

• Ray Lewis, Baltimore Ravens linebacker (M&T Bank Stadium; Baltimore)


——————————

• Vince Lombardi (head coach) and Curly Lambeau (founder/player/head coach), Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field; Green Bay)


——————————

• Dan Marino, Miami Dolphins quarterback (Sun Life Stadium; Miami)


——————————

• Jerry Richardson, Carolina Panthers owner (Bank of America Stadium; Charlotte)


——————————

• Art Rooney Sr., Pittsburgh Steelers owner (Heinz Field; Pittsburgh)


——————————

• Don Shula, Miami Dolphins head coach (Sun Life Stadium; Miami)


——————————

• Pat Tillman, Arizona Cardinals safety (University of Phoenix Stadium; Glendale, Ariz.)








The analysis from those producing content on Colts.com does not necessarily represent the thoughts of the Indianapolis Colts organization. Any conjecture, analysis or opinions formed by Colts.com content creators is not based on inside knowledge gained from team officials, players or staff.

Hot Articles on Colts.com

  • Colts To Unveil Peyton Manning Statue, Ring Of Honor Induction, Jersey Retirement In October

    Colts To Unveil Peyton Manning Statue, Ring Of Honor Induction, Jersey Retirement In October

    By Colts.com - Posted May 9, 2017

    Intro: The Colts will unveil the statue of Peyton Manning on Saturday, October 7 at 3:00 p.m. on the north plaza outside of Lucas Oil Stadium. The following day, Manning’s No. 18 jersey will be officially retired and he will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor during halftime of the Colts Week 5 game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 8.

  • Who Are The Colts 18 Undrafted Free Agents In 2017?

    Who Are The Colts 18 Undrafted Free Agents In 2017?

    By Kevin Bowen - Posted May 4, 2017

    Intro: For the first time under Chris Ballard, the Colts roster is at 90 players. Meet the 18 undrafted free agents the Colts have in 2017.

  • Colts Announce Five Player Personnel Hirings

    Colts Announce Five Player Personnel Hirings

    By Colts.com - Posted May 12, 2017

    Intro: On Friday afternoon, the Colts announced five additions to the player personnel department. The team has hired Morocco Brown as director of college scouting, Kyle Childress as college scouting coordinator, Brian Decker as player personnel strategist, Ed Dodds as vice president of player personnel and Rex Hogan as vice president of player personnel.

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

  • Wrapped: Cheerleaders Group Two In Punta Cana

    Wrapped: Cheerleaders Group Two In Punta Cana

    (2:33)

    Take a fun look back at the second group of Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders to travel to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic to shoot their 2017-18 Swimsuit Calendar.

  • Colts Cheer Final Day In Punta Cana

    Colts Cheer Final Day In Punta Cana

    (:53)

    The Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders wrapped-up their 2017-2018 calendar shoot in Punta Cana by visiting Scape Park on Sunday afternoon where they viewed gorgeous the Dominican terrain and managed to get up close and personal with a few of the natives.

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »