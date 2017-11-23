Peyton Manning Hits Hole-In-One, Because Of Course He Did

Peyton Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion. He’s a five-time NFL Most Valuable Player. He’s a sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer. He has a statue outside of Lucas Oil Stadium.



And these are just some of Manning’s many accomplishments from his performance on the football field.



Off the field, he’s raised — and donated — millions of dollars for various causes, including his own PeyBack Foundation, which provides leadership and growth opportunities for children at risk. An Indianapolis children’s hospital bears his name. He’s also well-known for his long list of television commercials and guest appearances on various series and award shows.



So what else does a guy who already has it all possibly need?



How about bragging rights on the golf course?



Sure, why not? Have everything.



Playing alongside former Colts wide receiver Brandon Stokley, Manning this past weekend hit a hole-in-one in a round at Cherry Hills Country Club near Denver, according to The Denver Post. Manning used his 5 iron to ace the 196-yard 12th hole.



Among the witnesses were Stokley and Denver Broncos President/CEO Joe Ellis, so I guess we’ll take their word for it:

We already knew Manning was a golf enthusiast from his time in Indy and in Denver, evidenced by this skillful bunker shot at the 2014 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am:

But that now Manning’s retired from the NFL, it was almost an automatic assumption that his golf game would pick up. Earlier this year, he even hit the links with President Donald Trump:So congrats to Peyton on finally achieving something noteworthy in his athletic endeavors.