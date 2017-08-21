Pagano To Decide On Quarterback After Reviewing Steelers Game Film

PITTSBURGH — Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Saturday he wasn’t going to rush into a decision when it came to who will be the team’s starting quarterback moving forward into its final preseason game.
Tolzien started the game, and would complete 7-of-10 passes for 123 yards with an interception, leading the team on one touchdown drive, as well as a field goal, in three total series played.
Morris, meanwhile, took over from there and played into the fourth quarter. He completed 12-of-16 passes for 143 yards on the night, and led the team on one touchdown drive, as well as two more field goals.
Overall, Pagano thought both Tolzien and Morris “managed things well” and “made good decisions” on Saturday.
“I thought both those guys did a nice job and I am looking forward to watching the tape,” Pagano said. “They both moved the offense and did a good job and put points on the board.”
He said he came away encouraged by Saturday’s performance — not necessarily for himself, but for the offense as a unit.
But Morris, who led the entire NFL in passing during last year’s preseason games, has continued to show an ability to make plays in game situations this preseason, and has now completed 36-of-51 passes (71 percent) for 348 yards and one touchdown in three games for the Colts.
Asked if he felt any pressure with the way Morris has been playing, however, Tolzien decided to “flip the switch” on the question.
“Stephen Morris has done a heck of a job,” Tolzien said. “He’s been awesome. I really admire the way he has worked behind the scenes. Day-in and day-out he has been great in our quarterback room for everybody. It just goes to show you that if you put in the time, it gives you confidence and you can ultimately go out there and play well.
“As far as feeling pressure on myself, I feel the most pressure internally. It’s always been that way for me,” Tolzien continued. “You are always happy when the offense produces.”
