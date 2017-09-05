News

Link
Print
RSS

Pagano: Still No Decision On Starting Quarterback

Posted 1 hour ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Writer

Intro: Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Wednesday said the team has yet to decide between Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Wednesday the team has yet to make a decision at the quarterback position heading into Sunday’s 2017 home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to Pagano, both Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett will receive snaps at practice this week, though he did not specify whether those would be first-team reps.

“We’ll work both guys in,” Pagano said.

Tolzien, who has worked with the No. 1 offense since the start of the offseason workout program, got the start on Sunday in the Colts 2017 season opener against the Rams. He completed 9-of-18 passes for 128 yards, but threw two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns.

Brissett entered the game near the start of the fourth quarter and would complete 2-of-3 passes for 51 yards in limited action, including a 50-yard strike to wide receiver Donte Moncrief on his first pass attempt of the game.

Pagano said that Brissett on Sunday showed a great deal of poise going out and producing eight days after he was acquired in a trade from the New England Patriots.

“He’s got a sense of calm to him,” Pagano said of the second-year North Carolina State product. “Obviously you love his physical traits. He’s a big man; he can see over things. Obviously it wasn’t too big for him. He made a big play down the field — Moncrief had a lot to do with that, obviously, going up and making a play for him. So, great poise, sense of calm to him, been there before, so obviously it’s not too big (for him).”

Both Tolzien and Brissett said Wednesday they did not yet know who would get the start on Sunday, but would support the decision either way.

“It’s coach’s decision — and I’d love to,” Tolzien said, when asked if he expected to start. “But that’s his decision, and I’m a team guy, so whatever decision he makes I’ll roll with, and I’m going to continue to be the best teammate that I can, and the best quarterback that I can be.”

“I’m just going to go out there and compete and get ready to go,” Brissett said. “And, you know, whatever coaching decision we make, you’ve just got to live with it.

“I mean, everybody wants to play,” he continued. “But at the end of the day, it’s the coach’s decision.”

Hot Articles on Colts.com

  • Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2017 Regular Season

    Colts Release First Unofficial Depth Chart Of 2017 Regular Season

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Sep 5, 2017

    Intro: The Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2017 regular season. How does the roster look heading into Sunday’s opener against the Los Angeles Rams?

  • Colts Rule Five Players Out For Sunday’s Season Opener

    Colts Rule Five Players Out For Sunday’s Season Opener

    By Andrew Walker - Posted Sep 8, 2017

    Intro: Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Friday announced that five players, including wide receiver Chester Rogers, will not play in Sunday’s 2017 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams. What else did we learn on the day? Let’s check today’s Daily Notebook, brought to you by ATI Physical Therapy.

  • Cheerleader of the Week 2017: Abby

    Cheerleader of the Week 2017: Abby

    By Heather Lloyd - Posted Sep 5, 2017

    Meet the Colts Cheerleader of the Week: Abby

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

  • Cheerleader of the Week: Zhanna

    Cheerleader of the Week: Zhanna

    (1:06)

    This Cheerleader of the Week video is from a recent trip to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, where the squad shot their 2017-18 Swimsuit Calendar. Zhanna is in her season as a Colts Cheerleader.

  • Wired for Sound: John Simon vs. Rams

    Wired for Sound: John Simon vs. Rams

    (2:15)

    Outside Linebacker John Simon is wired for sound during for the week 1 matchup against the Rams.

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »