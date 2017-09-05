Pagano: Still No Decision On Starting Quarterback

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said Wednesday the team has yet to make a decision at the quarterback position heading into Sunday’s 2017 home opener against the Arizona Cardinals.



According to Pagano, both Scott Tolzien and Jacoby Brissett will receive snaps at practice this week, though he did not specify whether those would be first-team reps.



“We’ll work both guys in,” Pagano said.



Tolzien, who has worked with the No. 1 offense since the start of the offseason workout program, got the start on Sunday in the Colts 2017 season opener against the Rams. He completed 9-of-18 passes for 128 yards, but threw two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns.



Brissett entered the game near the start of the fourth quarter and would complete 2-of-3 passes for 51 yards in limited action, including a 50-yard strike to wide receiver Donte Moncrief on his first pass attempt of the game.



Pagano said that Brissett on Sunday showed a great deal of poise going out and producing eight days after he was acquired in a trade from the New England Patriots.



“He’s got a sense of calm to him,” Pagano said of the second-year North Carolina State product. “Obviously you love his physical traits. He’s a big man; he can see over things. Obviously it wasn’t too big for him. He made a big play down the field — Moncrief had a lot to do with that, obviously, going up and making a play for him. So, great poise, sense of calm to him, been there before, so obviously it’s not too big (for him).”



Both Tolzien and Brissett said Wednesday they did not yet know who would get the start on Sunday, but would support the decision either way.



“It’s coach’s decision — and I’d love to,” Tolzien said, when asked if he expected to start. “But that’s his decision, and I’m a team guy, so whatever decision he makes I’ll roll with, and I’m going to continue to be the best teammate that I can, and the best quarterback that I can be.”



“I’m just going to go out there and compete and get ready to go,” Brissett said. “And, you know, whatever coaching decision we make, you’ve just got to live with it.



“I mean, everybody wants to play,” he continued. “But at the end of the day, it’s the coach’s decision.”