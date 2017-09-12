Melvin, Sanchez Land On Pro Football Focus’ Week 2 ‘Team Of The Week’

INDIANAPOLIS — Two members of the Indianapolis Colts have found themselves on Pro Football Focus’ Week 2 “Team of the Week.”



Cornerback Rashaan Melvin and punter Rigoberto Sanchez each earned the nod for their performances in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.



Each week, the PFF crew evaluates each offensive and defensive player from each game across the league and assigns them a grade based on the organization’s own formula.



Here’s what PFF had to say about Melvin:



Cornerback – Rashaan Melvin, Indianapolis Colts

PFF Grade: 88.0



Elite Stat: Melvin was thrown at eight times, allowing just three catches against the Cardinals.



Thrown at eight times in the game, Rashaan Melvin allowed just three receptions against the Cardinals. He blanked Larry Fitzgerald on two targets and held Jaron Brown to one catch for nine yards while breaking up two passes on the four targets that went his way.



——————



With top cornerback Vontae Davis out the first two weeks of the season with a groin injury, Melvin has answered the call in that role for the Colts, totaling 13 tackles and two passes defensed so far against the Los Angeles Rams and the Cardinals.



Here’s why Sanchez made the cut for PFF’s Team of the Week:



Punter: Rigoberto Sanchez, Indianapolis Colts

The rookie played a huge role for the Colts’ special teams on Sunday, averaging 42.4 net yards per punt. Just one of his seven punts were returned, with three landing inside the Cardinals 20 yard line.



——————



Sanchez has been solid so far in his first NFL season, punting the ball 13 times for 605 yards (46.5 avg.) with a net average of 44.9. Five of his punts have landed inside the 20-yard line.



Sanchez has also done a nice job as the Colts’ kickoff specialist; just four of his kickoffs have been returned for an average of 20.8 yards.