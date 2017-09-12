News

Link
Print
RSS

Melvin, Sanchez Land On Pro Football Focus’ Week 2 ‘Team Of The Week’

Posted 54 minutes ago

Andrew Walker Colts.com Writer

Intro: Indianapolis Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin and punter Rigoberto Sanchez on Tuesday were named to Pro Football Focus’ Week 2 ‘Team of the Week’ for their performances Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two members of the Indianapolis Colts have found themselves on Pro Football Focus’ Week 2 “Team of the Week.”

Cornerback Rashaan Melvin and punter Rigoberto Sanchez each earned the nod for their performances in Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Each week, the PFF crew evaluates each offensive and defensive player from each game across the league and assigns them a grade based on the organization’s own formula.

Here’s what PFF had to say about Melvin:

Cornerback – Rashaan Melvin, Indianapolis Colts
PFF Grade: 88.0

Elite Stat: Melvin was thrown at eight times, allowing just three catches against the Cardinals.

Thrown at eight times in the game, Rashaan Melvin allowed just three receptions against the Cardinals. He blanked Larry Fitzgerald on two targets and held Jaron Brown to one catch for nine yards while breaking up two passes on the four targets that went his way.

——————

With top cornerback Vontae Davis out the first two weeks of the season with a groin injury, Melvin has answered the call in that role for the Colts, totaling 13 tackles and two passes defensed so far against the Los Angeles Rams and the Cardinals.

Here’s why Sanchez made the cut for PFF’s Team of the Week:

Punter: Rigoberto Sanchez, Indianapolis Colts
The rookie played a huge role for the Colts’ special teams on Sunday, averaging 42.4 net yards per punt. Just one of his seven punts were returned, with three landing inside the Cardinals 20 yard line.

——————

Sanchez has been solid so far in his first NFL season, punting the ball 13 times for 605 yards (46.5 avg.) with a net average of 44.9. Five of his punts have landed inside the 20-yard line.

Sanchez has also done a nice job as the Colts’ kickoff specialist; just four of his kickoffs have been returned for an average of 20.8 yards.

Hot Articles on Colts.com

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

  • Cheerleader of the Week: Lexie

    Cheerleader of the Week: Lexie

    (1:08)

    This Cheerleader of the Week video is from a recent trip to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, where the squad shot their 2017-18 Swimsuit Calendar. Lexie is a veteran of the team, returning for her second season as a Colts Cheerleader.

  • HIGHLIGHT: Hassan Ridgeway Takes Down Carson Palmer For Sack

    HIGHLIGHT: Hassan Ridgeway Takes Down Carson Palmer For Sack

    Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway breaks through to take down Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer for a sack in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »