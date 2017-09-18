Meijer Blue Friday at Southport Location

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will continue their 2017 Blue Friday tour at the Southport Meijer store Friday, September 22, from 5-6 p.m. Colts Cheerleaders will be at the store signing autographs and giving out free Colts reusable grocery totes to mPerks members. In addition, fans can register to win tickets at any Central Indiana Meijer store each Friday before a Colts home game by looking for the Blue cutout at the front of the store and entering the code on the cutout at www.colts.com/meijer. For more information and to see a complete schedule of Cheerleader appearances and bag give-a-way locations for upcoming Blue Fridays, visit www.colts.com/bluefriday.