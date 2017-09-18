News

Link
Print
RSS

Meijer Blue Friday at Southport Location

Posted 42 minutes ago

By Colts.com

Join the Colts before every home game at participating Meijer store locations for autographs, giveaways and more.



INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will continue their 2017 Blue Friday tour at the Southport Meijer store Friday, September 22, from 5-6 p.m. Colts Cheerleaders will be at the store signing autographs and giving out free Colts reusable grocery totes to mPerks members. In addition, fans can register to win tickets at any Central Indiana Meijer store each Friday before a Colts home game by looking for the Blue cutout at the front of the store and entering the code on the cutout at www.colts.com/meijer. For more information and to see a complete schedule of Cheerleader appearances and bag give-a-way locations for upcoming Blue Fridays, visit www.colts.com/bluefriday.

Hot Articles on Colts.com

Stay up-to-date on everything Colts! Sign-up for the Colts E-newsletter
Leave your comments below Join the COLTSTRONG Fan Community

Recent Videos

  • Cheerleader of the Week: Lexie

    Cheerleader of the Week: Lexie

    (1:08)

    This Cheerleader of the Week video is from a recent trip to Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, where the squad shot their 2017-18 Swimsuit Calendar. Lexie is a veteran of the team, returning for her second season as a Colts Cheerleader.

  • HIGHLIGHT: Hassan Ridgeway Takes Down Carson Palmer For Sack

    HIGHLIGHT: Hassan Ridgeway Takes Down Carson Palmer For Sack

    Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway breaks through to take down Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer for a sack in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

Subscribe More Videos »

Recent Photos

Subscribe More Photos »