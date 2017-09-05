Meijer Blue Friday at Broad Ripple Location

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will kick off their 2017 Blue Friday tour at the Broad Ripple Meijer location Friday, September 15, from 5-6 p.m. Colts Cheerleaders will be at the store signing autographs and giving out free Colts reusable grocery totes to mPerks members. In addition, fans can register to win tickets at any Central Indiana Meijer store each Friday before a Colts home game by looking for the Blue cutout at the front of the store and entering the code on the cutout at www.colts.com/meijer. For more information and to see a complete schedule of Cheerleader appearances and bag give-a-way locations for upcoming Blue Fridays, visit www.colts.com/bluefriday.

WHAT: Meijer Blue Friday

- Autographs and photos with Colts Cheerleaders

- Free Colts Reusable grocery totes for mPerks members

- Opportunity to Win Colts Tickets

WHEN: Friday, September 15

5-6 p.m.

WHERE: Meijer – Broad Ripple

5550 N Keystone Ave

Indianapolis, IN, 46220



WEBSITE: www.colts.com/bluefriday