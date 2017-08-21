Kevin O'Shea of North Central High School Named Second Coach of the Week for 2017

Kevin O'Shea of North Central High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, a program presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Coach O’Shea was nominated and selected for this award after unranked North Central defeated Class 6A No. 8 Hamilton Southeastern 37-14. The Panthers are 2-0 for the first time since 2011.

The 2017 season marks the eighteenth year the Indianapolis Colts will be recognizing outstanding Indiana High School football coaches through the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week program, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

All high school head coaches in the state of Indiana are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on his team, school and community, as well as performance of the team. The honorees are selected by a panel of high school football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from all regions of the state.

Each Monday, following a high school football game weekend, one head coach will be announced. At the conclusion of the high school football season, each winning coach will receive a framed certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Colts Head Coach Chuck Pagano, Colts General Manager Chris Ballard and Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior, as well as a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation. In addition, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield will contribute $1,000 for the school’s athletic fund.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 2:

Region 1 - Ben Geffert - Griffith Region 6 - Jeff Smock - Lebanon Region 2 – Jarvis Edison – South Bend Riley Region 7 - WINNER Region 3 – Andy Thomas - Angola Region 8 – Tom Dilley – Guerin Catholic Region 4 – Shane Fry – West Lafayette Region 9 - Tony Ahrens - Jasper Region 5 – Steve Disler – Northwestern Region 10 - Kirk Kennedy – Franklin County

For more information, please contact Phil Andrews of the Indianapolis Colts at (317) 808-5322. Coach Kevin O’Shea is also available for questions/comments at (317) 491-5301. Additional information on the program may be found at Colts.com/highschoolfootball