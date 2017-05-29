Jim Irsay Sits Down With ESPN’s Adam Schefter

Intro: Earlier this offseason, Colts Owner Jim Irsay went on the podcast of ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Irsay’s chat with Schefter had plenty of Colts’ flavor but also extended well beyond the game of football.

INDIANAPOLIS – A 45-minute podcast with Jim Irsay is sure to span down a wide range of topics.



That certainly was the case when Irsay sat down with ESPN reporter Adam Schefter earlier this offseason.



Irsay and the well-respected Schefter spoke for 45 minutes at this year’s League Meetings with the podcast debuting earlier this week.



Among other things, the podcast covered:





What the Colts mean to the Indiana community





His love for music





Memories of moving the Colts from Baltimore





The future of the NFL





His family’s history





His appreciation for some of the game’s historic owners



Have a listen to the podcast below:











