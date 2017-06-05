News

Jim Irsay Says Colts Offensive Line Is Fixed

Posted 5 hours ago

Kevin Bowen Colts.com Writer About Kevin

Intro: After years of trial and error, is the offensive line good to go in Indianapolis? According to Jim Irsay, the offensive line is sound heading into the 2017 season.


INDIANAPOLIS – Jim Irsay has no doubt that the lingering question facing the Colts throughout the Andrew Luck era is done.

Here in 2017, the question is once again being asked.

Can the offensive line of the Colts hold up its own in protecting the franchise?

“The offensive line is fixed,” Irsay said on Thursday night, in front of 2,000 season ticket members on the campus of Butler University.

“I’m telling you guys. The offensive line is fixed.”

As Irsay’s tone rose, indicating his level of confidence, the crowd responded with claps and cheers, hoping that the Owner’s belief will come to fruition this fall.

Irsay told those in attendance at the inaugural Town Hall event that he’s had talks with former Colts offensive line coach Howard Mudd about the current state of the trench play in Indianapolis.

Mudd has given his stamp of approval on what he’s observed of the line, which is another reason why Irsay thinks the issues on the line are about to cease.

Throughout the Colts offseason program, a starting five up front has begun to come together.

 
While Irsay did not specifically mention these five names on Thursday night, this is the expected starting unit when Training Camp opens up in late July.

Names like Denzelle Good, Brian Schwenke and rookie Zach Banner should provide depth.

If Irsay’s conviction comes true in 2017, that will be terrific news for the healing No. 12.







