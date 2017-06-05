Jim Irsay: Andrew Luck Is Healing “Tremendously”

INDIANAPOLIS – In front of 2,000 season ticket members on Thursday night, Jim Irsay provided some insight into the rehab for one Andrew Luck .



“Andrew is healing tremendously,” Irsay said. “This (surgery) has been a positive thing, not a negative thing or anything like that. He was really struggling going through the process of being ready to play (for each week last season).



“This was, quite frankly, not that complicated of a surgery. This was a simple labrum repair. There are a lot of other things that could have been involved with this surgery that weren’t.”



Luck, who had surgery on his right shoulder back in January, is currently not throwing.



Thursday’s event took place at Clowes Memorial Hall on the campus of Butler University.



The inaugural Town Hall saw a capacity crowd fill the auditorium to hear from Irsay, Chuck Pagano, Chris Ballard and a handful of players.



Included in those players was Luck.



When asked about his shoulder, No. 12 offered this:



“Feeling great. Rehab is going well…it’s a long and patient process.”



The Colts wrapped up their OTA portion of the offseason on Thursday.



Next week, they will congregate for a three-day minicamp, spanning Tuesday-Thursday, which will conclude the 2017 offseason program.



Training Camp in late July should offer more clarity into where exactly Luck is at with his rehab and throwing schedule.







