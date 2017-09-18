Jamie Collins Out, Myles Garrett Doubtful For Browns On Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — Two key pieces of the Cleveland Browns’ defense will likely not suit up on Sunday, when the team travels to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.



Outside linebacker Jamie Collins on Friday was ruled out for the game, while defensive end Myles Garrett has been labeled as doubtful.



Collins suffered a concussion last Sunday in the Browns’ 24-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and had not practiced all week as he went through the NFL’s concussion protocol.



A five-year NFL veteran, Collins has amassed 371 tackles with 12.5 sacks, 16 passes defensed, five interceptions, 12 forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries throughout his career with the New England Patriots (2013-16) and the Browns (2016-17). So far this season, Collins has collected 11 tackles and a forced fumble.



James Burgess, a 6-foot, 230-pound first-year Louisville product, is expected to pick up extended reps in Collins’ absence. Through the team’s first two games, Burgess has three tackles, a sack and one pass defensed. Browns head coach Hue Jackson said Burgess has responded well as the coaching staff has given him more and more responsibilities.



“James is another one of those young guys who came back, had a real good offseason and we said, ‘OK, let’s give him a little more.’ We did and then he earned more and he took more,” Jackson said. “Now, the guy is playing. He is a real important part of our defensive scheme and the things we do. He has done really well, and I’m happy to have him here.”



The Browns will likely have to wait at least another week to see Garrett, the No. 1-overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft, in action for the first time during the regular season.



Garrett suffered a high ankle sprain days before the Browns’ season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and while he has made “huge progress” in the past week or so — ditching a protective walking boot — Jackson this week was reluctant to say Garrett would play against the Colts.



“Let’s just see where he is,” Jackson said. “But he’s getting there.”



Garrett, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 272 pounds, earned First Team All-America honors his last two years at Texas A&M, where he notched 145 total tackles and 32.5 sacks in 36 career games. He started three games for the Browns this preseason and had two tackles and a sack.



Wide receiver Sammie Coates, who was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month, is also labeled as doubtful for Sunday’s game. Coates, who has a hamstring injury, has not practiced this week.