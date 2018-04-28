News

Indianapolis Colts To Host Two Joint Practices With Baltimore Ravens

Posted 53 minutes ago

By Colts.com

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts today announced that they will conduct two joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens during training camp.

The practices will take place at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind. on Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18 in advance of the teams’ preseason game on Monday, Aug. 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The practices will be open to the public.

This will be the sixth time the Colts have participated in joint practices with another team as they did so with the Detroit Lions (2017), Chicago Bears (2015), Tennessee Titans (2000) and St. Louis Rams (1997, ’99).

The joint practices with Detroit and Chicago were hosted at the team’s Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.

The 2018 season will mark the inaugural year in which the team will conduct training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. The city of Westfield and the Colts announced a 10-year partnership last year which named the 400-acre Grand Park Sports Campus as the official host of the team’s training camp.

