How Does Anthony Castonzo Handle Offensive Line Criticism?

INDIANAPOLIS – If you look at Anthony Castonzo ’s Twitter, it’s going to take a while to find a couple of football-centric tweets.



The team’s starting left tackle since being taken in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft is not one to scour social media searching for football conversation.



Castonzo does not need anyone to remind him about the offensive line’s play in recent years.



He watches the games.



“I take it personally every time I watch film and see something I don’t like,” Castonzo says of the offensive line criticism. “That’s a personal attack from me, on myself, when I put something on film that I don’t like.



“My goal is to be perfect on every rep and I think that’s our offensive line’s goal. When we are not, we do take it personally. Regardless if someone is saying something or not, we realize we’ve got to get it corrected.”





As Castonzo preps for a seventh NFL season, he’s all of a sudden the second oldest starter on his side of the ball.



The retirement of Joe Reitz now has Castonzo as the oldest offensive linemen, too.



“It’s weird,” Castonzo says. “I think I might be the second oldest guy on the offense behind Frank, which is crazy because I think of him as a veteran, veteran. Wow, I’m the next oldest guy. That’s crazy. It’s definitely a different feeling.



“You kind of realize the leadership role you need to take. Especially because this is the first year I’ve been the oldest guy in the offensive line room. I’m the vet and I need to set the example.”



Through the offensive line’s up and down play last year, Castonzo ended the year like the rest of the bunch---with the arrow pointing up.



Sure, there were games that Castonzo knows he should have been better in, but he was pleased, individually, with how 2016 closed out.



“Overall, I played more consistent than I did the previous season,” Castonzo says. “I want to take what I kind of started to do at the end of the year, playing consistently and bring that forward into this year.”



Physically, Castonzo says he feels great going into 2017, after playing in all 16 games last season.



There are not too many offenses around the league where the second oldest contributor is just 28 years old.



If Castonzo and company up front can do their part, this offense has a chance to cause some major problems for opposing defenses.



“You’ve got young guys that can develop into a heck of a team,” Castonzo says.



“I think we’ve got a heck of a team but as they get older and become veterans if the right example is set, a winning example, a winning culture, I think there could be a lot of success here for a long time, like there’s been in the past.”



















